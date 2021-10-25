CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers player grades: L.A. defeats Grizzlies for first win of season

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-118, for their first win of the season.

Memphis came into the game 2-0 while Los Angeles craved a win after starting 0-2.

The Lakers had a lead at halftime thanks to Russell Westbrook’s energetic start. The former league MVP racked up eight assists in the two quarters, and his shot started falling in the second as he put up nine points.

In the third quarter, however, the Grizzlies stormed out of the gates with Ja Morant’s incredible three-level scoring prowess punishing L.A. on every possession. Morant’s downhill attacks resulted in either layups for him or easy baskets for teammates.

But in the final quarter, the Lakers broke out from 3-point range, most notably Carmelo Anthony, and escaped with a win after winning the last-minute free-throw game.

Here’s how the Lakers graded individually after a thriller:

Russell Westbrook: C-plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125YyW_0cbYsoRG00
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Brodie had a terrific first half setting up Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan with easy lobs, and he found a rhythm in the second quarter with his shot. He knocked down mid-range jumpers, finished layups and hit a 3-pointer, but it still wasn’t his best.

He put up 13 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds, four steals, nine turnovers and shot 5-of-15 overall (1-of-4 3P) and 2-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Plenty to be encouraged by, but Morant (40 points, 10 assists, 13-of-21 FG) outplayed him, even though Kent Bazemore mainly had the Morant assignment.

Kent Bazemore: C-minus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiUKP_0cbYsoRG00
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Bazemore made all three of his shots, including two 3s, for 11 points, but he had one defensive error that could’ve been fatal.

On the possible last play of the game, Memphis trailed by three points and needed a heave to go in to force overtime. All the Lakers needed to do was not foul a player attempting a 3, but that’s what Bazemore did when Morant launched into his shooting motion.

Fortunately for Bazemore, Morant missed the final attempt, and the Lakers scraped by.

LeBron James: C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfAQz_0cbYsoRG00
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James had a sluggish start, but he became more active as the game progressed. He made crucial 3s in the final quarter to keep the lead intact, but he didn’t make the same impact he did from the first two games.

In 40 minutes, he put up 19 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals, two blocks and four turnovers while shooting 7-of-19 overall, 4-of-9 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Anthony Davis: B-plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udXuV_0cbYsoRG00
Harry How/Getty Images

Davis rebounded from a poor outing against the Phoenix Suns and made his presence known against Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.

Davis finished with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 5-of-7 from the stripe and made a big three in the second half. He added eight rebounds, four blocks and two assists to his stat line, so it was an improved performance for him. He cleaned up everything and could always be found near the ball.

DeAndre Jordan: C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urW1Q_0cbYsoRG00
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Jordan’s main impact came from finishing lobs from Westbrook. He played his usual minutes to start each half and finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks, but he had an egregious turnover with suboptimal decision-making in drop coverage that didn’t cut it.

Carmelo Anthony: A-plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOOFI_0cbYsoRG00
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The Lakers don’t win this game without Anthony. It’s that simple. The longtime veteran erupted for 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting overall with a 6-of-8 clip from deep.

He punished the Grizzlies no matter how much space the defense granted him; his rhythm was on point every shot. He added three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes, including two free throws in the final minute to maintain L.A.’s lead.

Malik Monk: B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqbH1_0cbYsoRG00
Harry How/Getty Images

Malik Monk had a solid offensive performance. He hit 3-pointers in rhythm (2-of-3 on the night) and made plays near the rim for 12 points. Monk’s late free throws were also clutch.

His grade takes a hit because he evidently struggled to contain the perimeter against Morant, De’Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane, among others, but his shotmaking and playmaking abilities came in handy in this one.

Austin Reaves: B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPIFd_0cbYsoRG00
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Austin Reaves continues to make the right plays. Timely cuts on offense for easy layups, running out in transition after misses, rotating the right way and all the little details. He even played in the first quarter, showing the team’s trust in him.

The undrafted rookie put up four points on 2-of-3 shooting and three assists in 18 minutes, including fourth-quarter run.

Dwight Howard: C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9ii4_0cbYsoRG00
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Dwight Howard played 18 minutes and finished the game with four points (2-of-2 FG), one rebound, one assist and one block. He didn’t significantly sway the game.

