The 49ers' loss to the Colts distilled into two very bad statistical milestones

(Line: -4, O/U: 44) Among the relevant trends here, the Colts are 27-24-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $60 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Indianapolis also enjoyed robust ATS marks when playing on the road (15-10-2, $400), kicking off in the Pacific Time Zone (2-0, $200), and facing NFC opponents (10-3-1, $670). The numbers for 2021 are encouraging, as well, with the Colts tallying a 4-2 overall ATS record ($180), 2-1 ATS on the road ($90), and 2-0 ATS versus opponents with a losing record ($200). After six weeks of play, the Colts offense ranks 11th overall in rushing offense (averaging 124.2 ground yards per week), 15th in total offense (367.5 yards per game), 16th in passing offense (243.3 yards per week), and 19th in scoring offense (23.2 points per week).

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO