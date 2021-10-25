Fresh, Better-for-You Fruit Flavor

Falling leaves and cooler temps bring on hankerings for hoodies, pumpkins, and baked goods. Any good baker knows there’s just no true substitute for butter, and we’ve got your fix. Introducing the next delicious group of kittens ready for adoption; bouncy Miss Butterball, shy Mr. Butternut, cuddly Miss Buttercup, and oh-so-sweet Mr. Butterscotch. If you like to keep the sweetness in check, consider throwing their mama, Marmalade, in the mix. This bright and bold cat is protective over her sweet little ones, but she also keeps them in line. There’s no-nonsense permitted with Mrs. Marmalade around. These kittens are so darn cute and fluffy, you’ll find it hard not to overindulge. Go ahead, treat yourself to one or more of these buttery little babies and bring a whole lot of sweetness into your home before the holidays start. Please visit our website to see this fresh batch at www.ncspca.org/adopt/petfinder.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO