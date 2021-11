Being Genshin Impact’s Pyro performer Xinyan must be tough. Even though she was one of the first four-star characters added to to the game, it wasn't until version 2.1's Moonchase Festival in October 2021 that she was finally introduced to the story. The Labyrinth Warriors event is the first opportunity we've had to quest with her, delving into Shiki-Taishou's domain alongside Childe, so it feels right that Liyue's rock queen is finally getting some time in the spotlight.

