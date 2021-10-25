CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Wallpaper 101

Herald Community Newspapers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Family Features) To understand the mood of a room, look no further than its walls. Wallpaper can add instant texture and flair, and today’s DIY-friendly options make it easy to create inspired spaces with little fuss. The key to successful wallpapering is in the preparation. Clean, dry walls are...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Small East Texas Cottage’s Style Is Called ‘Deconstructed Southern Modern’ and It’s Stunning

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Samuel Melton (but friends call me Sam) Sam’s small cottage, which is nestled among the East Texas national forest, is a multi-generational house full of family history that starts at the front door: When you walk in you’re greeted with a picture of Belva and Arvid, his great-grandparents and the original owners of the house. The home was built for his great-grandparents in the 1960s, and Sam inherited it before it was torn down, hoping to save what was left. His renovation of the modest space brought it back to basics — like board walls and concrete floors — before working to build it up with his own decor personality. The result is a space that feels traveled and collected.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Inside a Light-Filled Miami Family Home Filled With Furniture That Doubles as Art

The green artwork in the living room is a piece of painted glass by Kevin Harman. When an active young family from New York City was relocating to a 7,838-square-foot waterfront property in Miami, they entrusted Allen Saunders Design with some clear priorities for their newly built residence. They wanted comfort, functionality and “a timeless modern aesthetic” to pair with contemporary Balinese-inspired architecture, according to Saunders. It’s no surprise, then, that the entry foyer—the main artery of the home both for those who live there and for visitors—is the manifestation of all those desires. Creating an entryway with a mix of organic...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallpaper#Furniture
archiproducts.com

The Japonisme Wallpaper Collection by Or.nami

20/10/2021 - Or.nami unveils the new Japonisme wallpaper collection inspired by a visionary and emotional homage to Japan. Designed by Gabriella Fusillo, Founder and Artistic Director of the Company - the range of wallpaper reveals three symbolic themes - the representation of nature, the homage to tradition, and the representation of space - inseparably linked to this country, at the same time both distant and very close.
LIFESTYLE
storables.com

13 Most Beautiful Peel-and-Stick Floral Wallpaper

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a botanist dedicated to the study of flowers and herbs? Well, there’s nothing a little floral wallpaper and scented candles can’t channel. We’ve all been trying our best to see more of nature, but it’s been especially hard with the pandemic. So, why not take nature inside your home instead?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Bedroom Paint Color Real Estate Agents Always Recommend to Clients

Ready for a riddle? What color should you avoid painting your living room, but definitely consider for your bedroom?. Stumped? Perplexed? Are you… hint, hint… blue in the face?. The answer is, in fact, blue. And this isn’t just the opinion of real estate experts. Zillow paints a pretty good...
HOME & GARDEN
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

This Wallpaper Collection Is Inspired By Wes Anderson Movies

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Do you ever wish you could live your life like a Wes Anderson movie? Well, now you can, thanks to Hovia, who is helping fans achieve the Anderson aesthetic this fall with its “Accidentally Wes Anderson” collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Everything in This NYC Design Exhibition Is for Sale—Including the $6.5 Million Apartment Hosting It

If you’ve streamed Only Murders in the Building on Hulu and considered a move to the Belnord, the New York City landmark on which the show’s titular building, the Arconia, is based, this one-stop-shop exhibit may streamline your process. The Belnord Project is the brainchild of Guillaume Coutheillas, founder of interior design and branding studio frenchCALIFORNIA. Coutheillas flips the traditional approach to real estate on its head by partnering with galleries, artists and developers to introduce their pieces to potential buyers: Everything’s for sale, from the furnishings to the art to the apartment itself. From a Greta Magnusson Grossman curved sofa...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

The Best Hanukkah Decorations To Celebrate the Festival Of Lights In 2021

The Festival of Lights is coming soon — we’ll start celebrating it just a few days after Thanksgiving this year. That means it’s an appropriate time to get started decorating with traditional Hanukkah decorations. Whether building a collection of Hanukkah decorations or doing something of a refresh, there are lots of directions to go with holiday decor. While menorahs and dreidels are pretty standard and need to be part of any celebration, there’s a lot of fun we can have. This may include tinsel, balloons, streamers, and even cookies and decorative pillows. Take these decorations as simple or as far as you...
luxuryrealestate.com

240 Wake Forest Road

Rare opportunity! Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath with a family room home located in the highly sought after College Park neighborhood. The main living area is an open concept living/kitchen/dining/family areas, with tons of room suitable for any configuration. The kitchen includes quartz countertops and a 6 month new side by side refrigerator (included.) The dining room and family room both feature double paned sliding glass doors that open to the patio of the private backyard perfect for entertaining. The generously sized bedrooms include plenty of closet space and both bathrooms in the home have been completely remodeled with brand new tile, vanities, toilets and fixtures. The finished two car garage features built in cabinets, overhead storage and a utility sink. The washer & dryer are included. This 1897 square foot home boasts tons of natural light, recessed lighting, scraped ceilings, tall baseboards and laminate flooring throughout. HVAC, AC, Ducts and tankless water heater installed in 2017. Smart home features installed including a RING doorbell, and NEST climate controls/garage door app. Landscaping has been updated with new grass. Centrally located in Costa Mesa with easy access to the 55 freeway. Close to the OC Fair, the beach, schools and OCC. This house is ready to be a home, don’t miss out.
REAL ESTATE
Herald Community Newspapers

BookTrib's Bites: Intrigue, Romance, Kids Adventures and Guide for Therapy

"A Queen from the North: A Royal Roses Book" "Rich, diverse worldbuilding sets this story of contemporary royalty apart … a perfect cocktail of political intrigue and slow-burn romance," says Publisher's Weekly (BookLife). Named Library Journal's Best Indie Ebook 2017. Lady Amelia Brockett, known to her family as Meels, is...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy