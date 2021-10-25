A sunny start to the week

Sunshine will be back again today, but it will not last much longer. Skies will stay clear and it will be cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Another sunny day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move through today. It will come through dry, but clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday, and it will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO