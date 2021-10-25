A sunny start to the week

The snow word makes its way into the forecast for the first time this season. It is going to be cold and wet for mid and late week with a chance of snow showers at night and rain showers during the day. High temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid...
SYNOPSIS – A tranquil weather pattern continues for the new week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine return Tuesday with highs reaching the middle 70s. Cloudiness will increase later in the week with a push of cooler air for Friday and the weekend. The bulk of the rain later Thursday into Friday may stay just south and east of the Wiregrass.
AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in […]
Mornings will start off in the 20s through Thursday. More sunshine is in the forecast toward the end of work week as temperatures start to rebound. Highs will reach near 50° Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks mild at this time with highs hitting the mid to upper 50s.
As of 5PM Monday- It was a beautiful start to the week! We saw a lot of sunshine today which warmed us up to the 70s in several locations. Tonight’s lows will be around average in the mid 40s, and skies will remain mostly clear. Tomorrow will be similar today,...
We’re starting off your morning with sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s. Today is going to be really nice! Skies will be sunny all day long with highs topping out into the mid 70s for this afternoon. Temps will fall into the upper 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s.
Sunshine will be back again today, but it will not last much longer. Skies will stay clear and it will be cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Another sunny day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move through today. It will come through dry, but clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday, and it will be cooler with highs in the 60s.
We'll continue to be on the warm and humid side of a weather pattern that is changing across the Lone Star State. Colder temperatures to the north will eventually move in late Wednesday here and cool us down and bring increased rain chances.
Cloudy this morning and partly sunny this afternoon with winds from the NE at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 55 with a low tonight of 43. Cloudy Wednesday with a 60% chance for morning rain and highs near 50, lows near 40, and winds from the NE at 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a 20% chance of light rain showers and highs in the lower 50’s, lows in the middle 30’s. Scattered frost is possible overnight.
FORECAST SUMMARY: A frontal boundary will be near stationary today just south of our forecast area. We will be in the cold sector. As a result, an unseasonably cool day can be expected. High temperatures will only reach the low 50’s under overcast skies. The far southern Big Country and Heartland will be a few […]
