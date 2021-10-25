CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers vs. Colts game thread: Who will be the Niners MVP tonight?

By Niners Nation
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just arrived in Santa Clara and it is a sloppy mess - rain and 20mph winds. Fans at Levi’s Stadium...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to be '100 percent' for Colts game?

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Wednesday that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was recovering from the calf contusion he first suffered on Oct. 3 and would start this week's "Sunday Night Football" game against the Indianapolis Colts, while rookie Trey Lance was on track to be sidelined because of the knee sprain he endured versus the Arizona Cardinals ahead of San Francisco's bye.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Colts vs. 49ers prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 7 game

The Colts vs. 49ers is a battle between two very different teams. On one side, you have the Colts, who are coming off a dominant performance against the Texans. On the other, you have the 49ers, who still have questions at the QB position and are now coming off a bye. Here’s the channel for the Week 7 contest, the current NFL odds, and a pick and prediction.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Colts vs 49ers SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -4, O/U: 44) Among the relevant trends here, the Colts are 27-24-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $60 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Indianapolis also enjoyed robust ATS marks when playing on the road (15-10-2, $400), kicking off in the Pacific Time Zone (2-0, $200), and facing NFC opponents (10-3-1, $670). The numbers for 2021 are encouraging, as well, with the Colts tallying a 4-2 overall ATS record ($180), 2-1 ATS on the road ($90), and 2-0 ATS versus opponents with a losing record ($200). After six weeks of play, the Colts offense ranks 11th overall in rushing offense (averaging 124.2 ground yards per week), 15th in total offense (367.5 yards per game), 16th in passing offense (243.3 yards per week), and 19th in scoring offense (23.2 points per week).
NFL
ninernoise.com

49ers vs. Colts: 3 key Niners who’ll make all the difference in Week 7

49ers -4.5 There have been a lot of question marks for the 49ers in an inconsistent 2021 season, and these players need to find the answers in Week 7. It’s time for the San Francisco 49ers to turn things around. With an extra week of rest, they have no excuse not to come out of Week 7 with a 3-3 record and a win over Indianapolis.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#49ers#American Football#Fg
FanSided

49ers vs. Colts: 5 matchups that’ll determine who wins Week 7

The 49ers host the Colts on what should be a rainy Sunday Night Football game in Week 7, and these five matchups will be crucial for the outcome. It isn’t necessarily a “must-win” game for the San Francisco 49ers, but whatever happens during their Week 7 prime-time Sunday Night Football contest at home versus the 2-4 Indianapolis Colts could say a lot about where head coach Kyle Shanahan’s squad is heading.
NFL
FanSided

49ers vs. Colts: Weather could have impact on Week 7 game

The 49ers host the Colts for Sunday Night Football in Week 7, and shoddy weather could make for an interesting game with rain in the forecast. The San Francisco 49ers hope their Week 6 bye did some good, as head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. seek to get away from the issues that ultimately led to a three-game losing streak before the time off.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts at 49ers, Week 7: Sunday Night Football Open Thread

Honestly I thought this was a late afternoon game until, well late afternoon. The Colts (2-4) stats vs. their opponents are very close. Three more points for the season, and six more yards. They do have a +7 TO differential. The Colts are intriguing, I thought they’d be bad, but some evidence points to maybe not, this will be my chance to see for myself.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

49ers optimistic Garoppolo will return for SNF vs. Colts

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday he's "pretty optimistic" quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready to play in Sunday night's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. Garoppolo missed Week 5 with a calf injury and the 49ers had a bye in...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. San Francisco 49ers

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins. » The Colts activated quarterback Sam Ehlinger from injured reserve, placed wide receiver Parris Campbell on injured reserve and waived quarterback Jacob Eason on Tuesday. » Head coach Frank Reich said Monday he was "optimistic" about the possibility for left...
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. 49ers Showdown

Sunday Night Football is synonymous with Carrie Underwood singing, the brilliance of Al Michaels and the slide of Cris Collinsworth, and fantastic battles on the gridiron. The Indianapolis Colts are set to make their lone appearance on Sunday Night Football this year as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘Bomb Cyclone’ can impact game between Niners-Colts

The San Francisco 49ers will be hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. During this clash, we could witness a game happening during incredible conditions. A so-called Bomb Cyclone will be hitting the West Coast on Sunday, exactly during the Niners-Colts game. It will be the same for the Seattle Seahawks who will be hosting the New Orleans Saints during Monday Night Football.
NFL
FanSided

49ers game today: 49ers vs. Colts injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

The 49ers host the Colts for Sunday Night Football, and Niner Noise breaks down the latest odds from WynnBET and your how-to-watch information for Week 7. It’s a good thing the San Francisco 49ers‘ bye week took place right after a three-game losing streak and ahead of what could be a “get right” game in Week 7 against the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy