NHL

Sorokin, Islanders beat Vegas 2-0 for 2nd straight shutout

By W.G. RAMIREZ - Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 42 saves, Josh Bailey and Matthew Barzal...

www.thederrick.com

