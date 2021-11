DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) T Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) Another absence for Kinlaw isn’t a great sign for him coming out of the bye week. He hasn’t been ruled out, but two days of missed practices don’t bode well for his chances to suit up against Indianapolis. The 49ers told reporters Williams is day-to-day with an ankle injury, so his status for Sunday is in question, though it may be a game-time decision regardless of his practice time.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO