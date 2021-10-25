CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmelo Anthony hits milestone as Lakers get a LeBron scare and earn first win

Derrick
 8 days ago

They’re mounted to the tops of the baskets and tucked next to...

www.thederrick.com

fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Lookalike Steals The Show During Lakers Win

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a wonderful Halloween night as they defeated the Houston Rockets in order to propel themselves over .500 for the first time this season. The Lakers had been struggling to get any momentum going throughout the early going of the season but now, they seem to be finding their chemistry which bodes well moving forward.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
chatsports.com

Carmelo Anthony confident Lakers are ready for regular season

In a vacuum, the Lakers’ lackadaisical approach to the preseason is not a shock. A roster loaded with veteran players would almost always use the slate of exhibition games to slowly ramp up to the games that matter in the regular season. However, this Lakers team is very much not...
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Motivated By Being ‘Best Sixth Man’

Carmelo Anthony is not the player he once was. He is no longer a perennial All-Star or a 20 point per game scorer, but he can still play a role of tremendous value to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the Lakers’ first regular-season game, Anthony played the most minutes off...
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Pays Respect To Carmelo Anthony’s Career

Obviously to do it with a franchise like the Lakers is probably huge for him," Davis said about Carmelo passing Malone on the all-time scoring list. But to come in and do what he's doing in the 19th year when a couple years ago nobody wanted him, he was counted out, he was doubted and he stayed the course. He stayed a professional and got a shot in Portland and made a name for himself again and then he's here now doing the same thing, picking up where he left off.
NBA
lakers365.com

Carmelo Anthony, Lakers hold off Ja Morant, Grizzlies for 1st win

With his sixth field goal of the night – a 3-pointer that put the Lakers ahead, 83-81 – Anthony passed Moses Malone for ninth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list: with 27,411 points and counting. For the evening, the 37-year-old Anthony, playing in his 19th season, tallied 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting, including going 6 for 8 from 3-point range and sinking the game-sealing free throws with 1.9 seconds to play.
NBA
On3.com

BBNBA: Anthony Davis and Lakers get back to winning ways

Sunday was the first time the NBA had to go up against the NFL this season. Football is king in this country, but there was still a decent amount of action on the court yesterday. So, let’s take a look at how some of our former ‘Cats did in the association last night.
NBA
lakers365.com

NBA roundup: Carmelo Anthony leads Lakers over Grizzlies

Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points off the bench to help lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a win against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night at the Staples Center. Anthony Davis had 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, LeBron James finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Russell Westbrook had 13 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who avoided starting 0-3 for the second time in four years.
NBA

