Carmelo Anthony hits milestone as Lakers get a LeBron scare and earn first win

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made waves on social media on Friday after he crip walked during the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lakers superstar LeBron James proceeded to react to Westbrook’s moves, joking that “something is really wrong” with the nine-time All-Star. It’s good to see that...
After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
In his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Carmelo Anthony confused his teammates, the Golden State Warriors, and just about everybody at the Staples Center and watching at home when he made the curious choice to pump-fake on a free throw attempt. On his second shot of that...
On Halloween night, there was a fascinating and spooky sight at Staples Center during a Los Angeles Lakers game. A doppelgänger of LeBron James was seen in the stands near the court. James himself had an interesting reaction on social media. It was not a good outing for the four-time...
The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost their last two games of the regular season, being beaten by the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. There's no question that this was not the start that many people envisioned from the Lakers. The Brooklyn Nets did win their recent game against...
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a wonderful Halloween night as they defeated the Houston Rockets in order to propel themselves over .500 for the first time this season. The Lakers had been struggling to get any momentum going throughout the early going of the season but now, they seem to be finding their chemistry which bodes well moving forward.
Carmelo Anthony is a career 81.4 percent free-throw shooter. He's not the sort of player one would typically associate with mishaps at the line. Yet on opening night, he was part of one of the stranger violations in recent NBA memory. With the Lakers in control in the third quarter,...
One of the many veterans that the Los Angeles Lakers brought on board this offseason was forward Carmelo Anthony. They beat out the New York Knicks for his services, as they also pursued him in NBA free agency. The Lakers will be the sixth team that he suits up for...
In a vacuum, the Lakers’ lackadaisical approach to the preseason is not a shock. A roster loaded with veteran players would almost always use the slate of exhibition games to slowly ramp up to the games that matter in the regular season. However, this Lakers team is very much not...
When he joined the Lakers, Carmelo Anthony knew he’d be coming off the bench, just like he did last season with the Trail Blazers. Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times wonders if Anthony might be a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award this season. For his...
Carmelo Anthony is not the player he once was. He is no longer a perennial All-Star or a 20 point per game scorer, but he can still play a role of tremendous value to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the Lakers’ first regular-season game, Anthony played the most minutes off...
Obviously to do it with a franchise like the Lakers is probably huge for him," Davis said about Carmelo passing Malone on the all-time scoring list. But to come in and do what he's doing in the 19th year when a couple years ago nobody wanted him, he was counted out, he was doubted and he stayed the course. He stayed a professional and got a shot in Portland and made a name for himself again and then he's here now doing the same thing, picking up where he left off.
With his sixth field goal of the night – a 3-pointer that put the Lakers ahead, 83-81 – Anthony passed Moses Malone for ninth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list: with 27,411 points and counting. For the evening, the 37-year-old Anthony, playing in his 19th season, tallied 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting, including going 6 for 8 from 3-point range and sinking the game-sealing free throws with 1.9 seconds to play.
After the Lakers first win of the 2021-22 season, Laker fans were abuzz about Carmelo Anthony's big night where he turned back the clock, dropped 28 points to help lead the Lakers to victory, and passed Moses Malone on the all-time NBA scoring list. Anthony had 28 points on 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.
Sunday was the first time the NBA had to go up against the NFL this season. Football is king in this country, but there was still a decent amount of action on the court yesterday. So, let’s take a look at how some of our former ‘Cats did in the association last night.
Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points off the bench to help lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a win against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night at the Staples Center. Anthony Davis had 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, LeBron James finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Russell Westbrook had 13 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who avoided starting 0-3 for the second time in four years.
