Oil Up, Continues Upward Trend Over Tight Supply

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Oil was up Monday morning in Asia, continuing an upward trend as the week begins. U.S. crude hit a seven-year high, indicating a global supply that remains tight amid strong fuel demand as the economic recovery from COVID-19 continues. Brent oil futures gained 0.76% to $85.28 by...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Oil Continues Its Upward March to OPEC Drumbeat

Investing.com - Oil prices continued their upward march on Monday to the drumbeat of OPEC and its allies, who indicated they were in no mood to let the market slide by adding any more barrels than the 400,000 per day they had agreed to in the near future. “The group...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
TRAFFIC
#Wti Oil#Oil Futures#Brent Oil#Oil Rigs#Investing Com#Reuters#Wti#Saudi Arabian#Bloomberg#Baker Hughes Co
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Up Over Slower-Than-Expected OPEC Oil Output Increase

Investing.com – Oil was up Tuesday morning in Asia, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) fell short of its expected pace of output increases in October. China, on the other hand, increased operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand. Brent oil futures were up 0.28%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
futuresmag.com

Oil Demand Continues To Rise

BP says that global oil demand today has already exceeded 100 million barrels per day (bpd), officially putting to bed that incorrect prediction that global oil demand had peaked. That, among other reasons, is why oil is staying solid despite attempts by China to cool the market by releasing gasoline and diesel reserves to boost supply as the market realizes that this is just a short-term fix and will only serve to increase demand in China.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

RBA Jettisons Yield Curve Control But Continues To Resist Market Pressure

The third record close of the S&P 500 failed to lift Asia Pacific and European shares today. In Asia, the large bourses fell, except South Korea, which rallied a little more than 1%. Europe's Stoxx 600 was threatening to snap a three-day advance, while US index futures were soft. The...
WORLD
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower; U.S. Inventories, OPEC+ Meeting in Focus

Investing.com -- Oil prices edged lower from elevated levels Tuesday, ahead of the release of the latest snapshot of U.S. supply and as traders focus on this week’s OPEC+ meeting. By 8:25 AM ET (1325 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 0.7% at $83.44 a barrel, while Brent futures dropped...
TRAFFIC
Daily Lobo

Oil, gas prices continue to rise as supply chain lags

Gasoline in New Mexico is the most expensive it’s been in seven years and continues to rise. In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for gasoline collapsed as demand plummeted. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has yet to fully recover production efforts though in-person commitments and adjacent demand for the product have largely resumed.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Prices Up On Supply Builds, Gold Drops Against Rising Bond Rates

Crude oil prices have risen in recent days as a result of building inventories in the United States and rumors of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. OPEC+ is also scheduled to meet this week. Although the cartel is under intense pressure to increase its oil output, the...
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

Watch: Market Movers Europe, Nov 1-5: COP26 conference, oil and natural gas supply tightness in focus

In this week's highlights: The hugely anticipated COP26 climate conference gets underway, bringing the challenges of the energy transition firmly center stage for the next two weeks, while in the background markets will be hoping for indications of relief to the supply tightness that has driven the remarkable recent rallies in traditional energy markets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wmleader.com

High Energy Prices: Why Aren’t Producers Pumping More Oil and Gas?

About the author: Bianca Taylor is founder of Tourmaline Group, an ESG research boutique. She is also a Public Voices fellow with the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee. Natural-gas prices are skyrocketing globally, flummoxing policy makers. As...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Oil rally resumes as OPEC+ seen keeping supply tight

LONDON (Oct 29): Oil rose further above $84 a barrel on Friday, within sight of a multi-year high hit this week, as expectations OPEC and its allies will keep supply tight countered rising U.S. inventories and the prospect of more Iranian exports. Algeria said on Thursday a crude output increase...
TRAFFIC
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

USA Gulf Coast Oil Supply Pile Up Only Temporary

Supplies have surged by nearly 20 million barrels so far in October, the most for this month in at least a decade. Crude inventories are swelling on the U.S. Gulf Coast, but the pile-up won’t last for very long. Supplies have surged by nearly 20 million barrels so far in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

