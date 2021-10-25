CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Murray 'Fine' After Trip to Medical Tent in First Quarter

By Alex Weiner
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's anxiety level shot up when quarterback Kyler Murray went into the blue medical tent on the sideline during the first quarter of Sunday's game. Murray had just been tackled in the end zone for a safety by the Texans, and it was an awkward...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Kyler Murray Injury News

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was seen limping off at the end of Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. While he initially dismissed the injury as nothing serious, the news this morning indicates that it’s fairly serious. On today’s edition of FOX NFL Sunday, NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals what he told Kyler Murray after game

Aaron Rodgers and Kyle Murray shared a nice moment on the field after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. While players often like to keep those conversations private, Rodgers had no problem sharing what he said to his counterpart. Rodgers had very high praise for...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s brutally honest take on backbreaking INT vs. Packers

Week 8 of the NFL started off with a bang, as two top teams in the league duked it out in an instant classic. The Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers had an absolute barnburner of a game. Sadly for Cardinals fans, the game didn’t go in their favor, as Rasul Douglas made a clutch interception on Kyler Murray’s pass to seal the game for the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Cardinals#The Green Bay Packers
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
NFL
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Offers Update On QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray was seen limping off the field on Thursday night following the Arizona Cardinals‘ crushing loss to the Green Bay Packers. During the final minute of the game, Murray suffered a lower-body injury. It occurred on an awkward fall in the red zone when he was trying to run for a first down. Cardinals fans were awfully worried about Murray’s health after they heard he left the stadium with a walking boot on.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Reportedly Suffered Notable Injury

The Arizona Cardinals lost a heartbreaker on Thursday night and may have lost their quarterback Kyler Murray for a short amount of time. On FOX’s pregame show today, insider Jay Glazer said Murray “legitimately” sprained his ankle on Arizona’s final drive of the game. The MVP candidate was seen clearly in pain after one play before he tossed a game-clinching interception due to a reported miscommunication with wide receiver A.J. Green.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Report: Murray fine after twisting ankle on final play of TNF loss

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray "should be fine moving forward" after twisting his ankle on the final play of Thursday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Murray limped off the field after throwing an end-zone interception that sealed the 24-21 defeat. He wore a...
NFL
Yardbarker

2021 NFL Midseason Awards

This was by far the toughest one to pick, but I’ll stick with Murray despite his subpar game against the Packers. The Cardinals have one of the league’s best records and Murray has been the catalyst of a potent offensive attack in the desert. Sure, Murray has one of the best receivers in the game in Deandre Hopkins, but he doesn’t have the luxury of an elite offensive line or a legitimate threat out of the backfield. His 20 total touchdowns and 72% completion percentage give him the edge over the other elite players in today’s game. Tom Bray, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Derrick Henry, and Dak Prescott were the other names I considered. That shows how wide open this race has been and will continue to be.
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy