‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Reunited, At Last (RECAP)

In the years since Joe Bob Briggs returned to the world of horror hosting with The Last Drive-In on Shudder, Briggs has focused on delivering audiences his signature wit and wisdom while showcasing beloved and obscure horror films from over the decades, with the arrival of Halloween bringing with it an exciting event for zombie fans. Rather than spotlighting films, Briggs will be hosting The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead, in which he will be screening the first two episodes of the AMC series from the very first season, with Executive Producer and Special Effects Make-up Supervisor/Designer Greg Nicotero offering his own insight into how the series came to life. The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead will air live on ShudderTV on Friday, October 29th at 9 p.m. ET and also On Demand on AMC+.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO