Max Scherzer won’t be starting for the Dodgers in the sixth game of the NLCS as planned, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. As Castillo details, Scherzer’s wasn’t feeling 100% on Sunday when he started Game 2. The hurler himself said his “arm was dead.” Despite that, the team’s plan was still to start Scherzer in Game 6 on Saturday. Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports that “Scherzer’s arm just hasn’t bounced back” as the team hoped. Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports that Scherzer is a possibility for Game 7, but it will depend on how he feels between now and then.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO