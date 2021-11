This past October was the first without snow in the Red River Valley in five years. For both Fargo and Grand Forks, measurable snow in October has happened in roughly half the years on record. However, both locations had a run of four years going. Last year, October was the only cold and wet month of the winter with several little snows, all of which melted as the weather turned quite mild in November and remained that way most of the winter.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 6 HOURS AGO