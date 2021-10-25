JSU volleyball: Florida Gulf Coast snaps the Gamecocks' eight-match win streak

Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State's eight-match win streak ended with a 25-22, 29-27, 25-20 loss to ASUN Conference leader Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday.

The match came on the final day of a three-day ASUN division crossover event, with teams converging on Jacksonville, Fla., to play opponents from the opposite division. JSU swept Jacksonville on Friday and Liberty on Saturday before falling to FGCU.

JSU (19-5, 9-2 ASUN) leads the West Division by two matches over Lipscomb with five left on the regular-season schedule, while FGCU (19-4, 11-0) leads the East Division by two matches over North Florida.

"I love the way we batted," JSU coach Todd Garvey was quoted as saying in a news release after the Florida Gulf Coast match. "I know it is not always easy to keep battling when things aren't fully going your way, but I was really proud of the way we battled, and I think we proved we can play with that team.

"We have to play a little bit better defensively to get over the hump. I feel like we started off slow in the first set but then outplayed them the rest of the first set. In the second set, we had two or three set points and we just have to finish it out. I really love the way we played in the first two sets, but the third set got away from us a little bit. I loved what we did offensively, but we have to play better defensively."

JSU's Lena Kindermann had 11 kills to give her 1,226 for her career, which is ninth best in JSU history. She trailed eighth-place Charis Ludkte, who had 1,272 in 2014-17.

"She's put in a lot of work," Garvey said. "The coolest thing to see is how much she believes in herself now. As a freshman she really didn't. She didn't have a lot of confidence as a freshman, so to see her grow in that aspect is awesome. She's got every shot in the book and knows when to hit what and is an unbelievable player so I'm proud of her."

Four to know

—Lexie Libs had 42 assists for JSU, giving her 3,991 for her career with the Gamecocks. Only three have hit 4,000 for their careers.

—Addie Halverson led the Gamecocks with 12 kills, while Erin Carmichael had a team-high 11 digs.

—JSU will return home to play Bellarmine on Friday at 6 p.m. and Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The Gamecocks will travel to play North Alabama on Nov. 5, Central Arkansas on Nov. 12 and Lipscomb on Nov. 14. The ASUN Conference tournament will be Nov. 18-20 in Fort Myers, Fla.

—At the game against Eastern Kentucky, the Gamecocks will honor Lexie Libs and Kaylie Milton for senior night.