CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

HSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit and $2 billion buyback

By Anshuman Daga, Lawrence White
Metro International
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC Holdings reported a surprise 74% rise in third quarter profit as concerns about pandemic-related bad loan receded, allowing it to announce a share buyback of $2 billion. HSBC however said its cost projections for 2022 had increased to $32 billion from $31 billion, due to...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Embattled Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) will provide an update on its group strategy review on Thursday following a presentation of the Swiss bank's third-quarter results, it said on Monday. Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined the bank in April from Britain's Lloyds, has promised a new strategy...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
STOCKS
ShareCast

BP Q3 profits beat expectations, reveals $1.25bn buyback

Surging oil and gas prices helped energy giant BP report better-than-expected third quarter profits on Tuesday driven by higher demand and announced a $1.25bn share buyback. Underlying replacement cost profit came in at $3.32bn, beating forecasts of $3.06bn and compared with a $2.8bn profit in the previous three months and $86m a year ago. The dividend was maintained at 5.46 cents a share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings#Hsbc Bank#Barclays Bank#Citigroup#Reuters#British#Standard Chartered#U S Listed Citi
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
The Independent

World’s biggest shipper Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue

The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk reported Tuesday a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high $16.6 billion, up from $9.9 billion in the same three-month period last year. It reported profits of $5.5 billion, up from $947 million in the same period last year.“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the U.S. and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
MarketWatch

Expeditors stock jumps after big profit and revenue beats, as demand continues to outstrip capacity

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. jumped 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air and ocean freight company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that nearly doubled and beat expectations, as demand continued to outstrip available capacity. Net income rose to $359.1 million, or $2.09 a share, from $191.7 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Revenue grew 83.9% to $4.32 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.69 billion. Airfreight services revenue rose 65.6% to $1.63 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.47 billion, ocean freight and...
STOCKS
Metro International

Stocks kick off big central bank week near peaks

MILAN (Reuters) – World stocks kicked off a big week for central bank meetings near record highs, helped by bets of fiscal stimulus in Japan and undeterred by concerns of interest rate hikes that have instead hit bonds hard. The MSCI world equities index rose 0.2% by 1230 GMT on...
STOCKS
Metro International

Spain’s Caixabank Q3 recurrent profit pro-forma up 33% y/y, NII pressured

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Caixabank on Friday said its third-quarter recurrent profit rose 33% measured against the same period a year ago, due to lower loan loss provisions which offset pressure on lending income. Caixabank, which closed the Bankia 4.3 billion acquisition in March, a defensive deal to better cope with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

SK Innovation expects refining margins to post steady Q4 growth

SEOUL (Reuters) – SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday that refining margins in the fourth quarter are expected to post steady growth as COVID-19 recedes and demand returns. The company posted an operating profit of 619 billion won ($528.95 million) in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Providence Business News

Textron sees Q3 profit rise to $185M

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. earned a $185 million profit in the third quarter of 2021, a rise from $115 million one year prior, the company said Thursday. Earnings per diluted share were 82 cents, compared with 50 cents one year prior. Company revenue totaled $2.99 billion in the quarter, a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

AB InBev raises forecast after Brazil drives surprise profit rise

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, upgraded its forecast for 2021 earnings growth on Thursday after posting a surprise increase in third-quarter profit, buoyed by beer sales in Brazil. The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said it expects core profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Teva Pharm Q3 profit misses estimates, to sell $4 billion in bonds

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported third-quarter profit that missed estimates, citing lower North American sales while Huntington’s disease treatment Austedo and migraine product Ajovy continue to show revenue gains. The world’s largest generic drugmaker said on Wednesday it earned 59 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Street.Com

JetBlue Stock Rises After Swing to Surprise Profit, Revenue Jump

Shares of JetBlue (JBLU) - Get JetBlue Airways Corporation Report advanced Tuesday after the carrier swung to a surprise third-quarter profit on a quadrupling of revenue. JetBlue stock at last check edged 1% higher to $14.89. The Long Island City, N.Y., carrier reported earnings of $130 million, or 40 cents...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

HSBC Reports 74% Jump in Profits during Q3

Global economic recovery has helped HSBC post strong growth in profits during the third quarter of 2021. According to the bank, reported profit before tax reached $5.4 billion in Q3 2021, which is up by approximately 74% compared to the same period in 2020. HSBC saw strong growth in all...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy