Theater & Dance

The Gig 10/23/21

By Gianna Militana
LSU Reveille
 8 days ago

A Band Named Hyckorii. It May Get Bad When You're Lonely and Cold

www.lsureveille.com

klbjfm.com

NO CONTROL Radio Replay 10/23/21

The weather may not be cooperating on the whole Fall thing, but at least it all smells like pumpkin and there’s lots of horror movies on TV right now. We keep the sounds of doom in your ears with new music from Arch Enemy, The Agonist, Mastodon, Ghost, MOL, Betraying the Martyrs, homegrown from Bruka and Warhead Wrex and more!
MUSIC
LSU Reveille

Queersphere 10/29/2021

Howdy y'all and happy halloweekend! I hope you enjoyed the show and have a wonderful halloween! I played a special spooky halloween song at the end of the show! Here's the track list in case you missed anything. 1. Sweet Dreams- Breathe Carolina, Dropgun, Kaleena Zanders. 2. Blind- Hercules &...
MUSIC
LSU Reveille

NEW TONE 10/30/2021

Hello y'all! I hope you all enjoyed these spooky Skalloween tunes and have a great Skalloween!. Monster Mash - Skatune Network ft. Brittany Luna of Catbite.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
NFL
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Shares Update on How Her Shop’s Construction Is Progressing

Now that Leticia Cline is dating American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, the world is discovering just how talented and versatile the rider, model, mother, councilwoman and contractor is. Since finally making her relationship with Wolfe public, Cline has been at the forefront of everyone’s feed with her picturesque adventures and recent remodeling updates. Somehow, between all of her various jobs, passions and hobbies, Cline has still found time to construct a shop with her own two hands.
HOME & GARDEN
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Morning Show’ bombshell death

Jennifer Aniston has shared her reaction to the surprise death of one of the main characters on The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ show entered into its second season in September, and in its most recent episode saw Steve Carrell’s disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler voluntarily crashing his car, which resulted in his death.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rock Legend Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Says He's Skipping Ceremony

Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
CELEBRITIES

