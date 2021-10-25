The Gig 10/23/21

The weather may not be cooperating on the whole Fall thing, but at least it all smells like pumpkin and there’s lots of horror movies on TV right now. We keep the sounds of doom in your ears with new music from Arch Enemy, The Agonist, Mastodon, Ghost, MOL, Betraying the Martyrs, homegrown from Bruka and Warhead Wrex and more!
Howdy y'all and happy halloweekend! I hope you enjoyed the show and have a wonderful halloween! I played a special spooky halloween song at the end of the show! Here's the track list in case you missed anything. 1. Sweet Dreams- Breathe Carolina, Dropgun, Kaleena Zanders. 2. Blind- Hercules &...
Willow Smith kicked off her 21st birthday with an epic Halloween party in a costume that made fans lose it. The Whip My Hair crooner looked beyond stunning as she transformed into Brad Pitt’s Fight Club character Tyler Durden for the fete, giving the look a high-fashion twist we won’t soon forget.
Speaking her truth. Jazz Jennings is opening up about her recent weight gain in the new season of her TLC docuseries, I Am Jazz — and giving fans a look inside her health journey. In the first teaser for season 7, Jennings, 21, revealed she has been struggling with her...
Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
"Having all this extra weight, I can't do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do." Jazz Jennings is opening up about her struggles with binge-eating disorder. In the first look for Season 7 for the TLC series "I Am Jazz," which dropped Monday,...
Jennifer Lopez starred in the 1995 action-comedy flick “Money Train” alongside Hollywood actors Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. In the movie, Lopez’s character falls in love with Wesley’s Officer John Robinson. However, Lopez says Snipes’ conduct was less than flattering in a resurfaced interview with Movieline. “He was a big...
The richest Black man in America might soon be the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, according to projected reports from Bloomberg, which foreshadow his upcoming earnings to be in the $6-7 billion...
One thing about Ashanti, she’s going to travel and go ALL OUT as the undisputed Queen of Vacays who celebrated her 41st birthday in the Bahamas where she appeared to really enjoy herself while basking in sun-splashed paradise. A year after living her best life in Saint John’s, Antigua and...
Now that Leticia Cline is dating American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, the world is discovering just how talented and versatile the rider, model, mother, councilwoman and contractor is. Since finally making her relationship with Wolfe public, Cline has been at the forefront of everyone’s feed with her picturesque adventures and recent remodeling updates. Somehow, between all of her various jobs, passions and hobbies, Cline has still found time to construct a shop with her own two hands.
Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
David Muir had fans feeling emotional after his latest social media post managed to shine a light on an important and heartbreaking issue. The Good Morning America star shared a throwback picture of himself surrounded by several children from Southern Madagascar. He used the picture to highlight that many of...
Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
Jennifer Aniston has shared her reaction to the surprise death of one of the main characters on The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ show entered into its second season in September, and in its most recent episode saw Steve Carrell’s disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler voluntarily crashing his car, which resulted in his death.
Halloween is a special time of year. It is one of the few times that folks like Michael Strahan decide to pull jokes and tricks. All in the name of good holiday fun, of course. When he isn’t waking Americans up with the news on GMA, Strahan is usually doing...
Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
The Return to Amish cast has had a lot going on lately. First, Sabrina Burkholder secretly welcomed her fifth child in September. Then, Roseanna Miller revealed the gender of her first baby. Now, Jeremiah Raber has some terrible news he is sharing with his followers. What has the father, husband, reality star, and entrepreneur so shook?
The Ghostbusters are welcoming two tiny members to the team!. Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated their twin sons' first Halloween on Sunday, dressing up as Ghostbusters and Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men for the holiday. De La Rosa shared an adorable video to Instagram featuring the pair and their...
