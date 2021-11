The other day, I was standing in a London street chatting to Trevor Phillips, the former head of the Commission for Racial Equality. We were approached by a man with a beard who cried out that Jesus Christ is coming to save the world. Why did Mr Phillips not announce this, he wanted to know, whenever he appeared on television? I tried to defend Mr Phillips, saying that he was a good Christian, but the bearded gentleman was having none of it. In his view, Jesus’s imminent arrival should be mentioned to the exclusion of all other subjects.

FACEBOOK ・ 9 HOURS AGO