This Government is more Keynes than Thatcher

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 8 days ago

This week’s Budget is, unusually, the second of the calendar year. The move from spring to an autumn package was stymied by the pandemic last year and so the Budget shifted to March. To restore the annual fiscal rhythm, the Chancellor will dust down his red box for another on...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
caribbeannationalweekly.com

UK Government Preparing to Deport More Jamaicans Shortly

A number of Jamaicans currently living in the United Kingdom could be deported within the coming days. In a report published on Saturday, the Gleaner stated that the deportation flight scheduled for November 10, will be the second in three months and the fourth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Should the government do more to protect the NHS?

Doctors and health service leaders are warning the NHS is on the edge of a crisis, staff are burnt-out and Covid cases are rising sharply - but, in England, the government says there is no reason to change tack. So far, ministers have refused to budge from their Plan A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson is ‘lowering expectations’ before Cop26 instead of showing leadership

The Prime Minister has been accused by the leader of the opposition of “lowering expectations” in the run-up to the crucial Cop26 climate summit hosted by the UK in Glasgow.Sir Keir Starmer said he was “very frustrated” by Boris Johnson’s lack of leadership on tackling climate change.The Labour leader accused the PM of putting the targets of the United Nations conference in jeopardy. The summit is hoping to agree a plan to prevent global temperatures rising above 1.5C degrees against pre-industrial levels as outlined in the Paris Agreement of 2015.Sir Keir said that the UK, as chair of the G7...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘insult to British Muslims’ after failing to respond to Islamophobia concerns for a year

The prime minister’s failure to answer questions on Islamophobia for a year is an “insult to British Muslims”, an MP has said.Afzal Khan raised a point of order in Parliament on Monday, saying Boris Johnson had “ignored” a letter marking Islamophobia Awareness Month in November 2020.“This time last year to mark this month, I wrote to the prime minister raising concerns over Islamophobia, urging him to better safeguard British Muslims and to fulfil his promise to carry out an independent investigation into his party,” he told the House of Commons.“A year on, the prime minister has still not responded. This...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson is banking on the free market to solve the climate crisis – but it simply isn’t working

At Joe Biden’s virtual Leaders Summit on Climate in April, Boris Johnson outlined his programme for fighting the existential crisis facing the planet. “This isn’t about some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging, or however you want to put it,” he said. “‘Cake! Have! Eat!’ is my message to you.”It may have left his audience looking a tad perplexed, but behind the Johnson buffoonery those three words encapsulated his entire approach to the climate crisis. And just last month, addressing the UN in New York, he amplified that message by dismissing the views of an equally towering figure...
POLITICS
The Independent

Israel didn’t ‘communicate particular access needs’ for disabled minister, Eustice suggests

George Eustice has apologised to a disabled Israeli minister for being unable to access the Cop26 climate summit, but appeared to place blame on the country’s failure to communicate “particular” access needs.The environment secretary’s remarks came after Karine Elharrar, an energy minister, suggested it was “sad” the United Nations event did “not provide accessibility” after she was she was left unable to participate in proceedingsAccording to Reuters, Ms Elharrar told Israeli media she could not reach the conference grounds because the only options to get there from the gathering area were to walk or board a shuttle that was...
WORLD
#Uk#Budget#Treasury#Nhs#Thatcherite#Conservative#Keynesian
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow: Boris Johnson admits G20 net zero plan is ‘too vague’ and warns progress is ‘not enough’

The long-awaited climate summit Cop26 is opening today, with delegates continuing to arrive in Glasgow.World leaders, advisers and scientists will come together in the Scottish city tomorrow to commit to reducing carbon emissions in hopes of avoiding a climate catastrophe.G20 leaders have been accused of failing to beef up climate commitments after a statement issued was by the group pledging to only “enhance when necessary” plans to cut carbon emissions by 2030 – the cut-off point for averting disaster, scientists say.It sets no date for phasing out the fossil fuel. There is also no deadline for ending fossil fuel subsidies, which have soared since the easing of the Covid pandemic.Speaking at the end of the G20 meeting in Rome, Boris Johnson admitted that the commitment was “too vague” and said the existing pledges were “not enough”. Read More Cop26: Greta Thunberg mobbed by supporters as she arrives in GlasgowCop26: Activists heckle ‘hypocrite’ Alok Sharma at youth event over Cambo oilfieldCop26: UK has failed poorest nations on climate, chief government adviser warns
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK rejects France’s claim fishing row over as Paris set to impose sanctions in 48 hours

The UK has rejected French claims of a deal to try to end their fishing dispute, leaving Paris on course to launch restrictive measures against British fishing boats operating in the Channel in just 48 hours.While France claimed Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson had agreed to work on “practical measures” to resolve the dispute, No 10 insisted that was wrong and it is up to France to back down.“We stand ready to respond should they proceed to breaking the Brexit agreement,” Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome, adding the UK’s position had not changed...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Ministers thinking they know best may be the hardest Covid habit to break

There are two ways to interpret Rishi Sunak’s latest Budget. The uncharitable reading is that the Chancellor now stands exposed as a pushover: someone who talks about the virtues of low taxes and spending restraint but, when tested, ends up squeezing Britain until the pips squeak. The more generous interpretation...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The threats between the UK and France over the Brexit fishing row are nothing but irresponsible

One of the sub-themes of the campaign to leave the EU was that the British fishing industry had been hard done by in four decades of the common fisheries policy. So it is ironic that the current dispute was triggered by an attempt by the Jersey government to ensure that the “fishing effort in our waters is similar to pre-Brexit”.It is doubly ironic because Jersey never was part of the EU and is not part of the UK. It is a crown dependency that subcontracts its foreign policy to the UK, and so its decision to refuse fishing licences...
ECONOMY
Tuesday morning UK news briefing: Queen's climate plea

The Queen has made her most significant intervention on the environment to date, urging world leaders at Cop26 to achieve statesmanship by taking action. In a video address, Her Majesty told delegates they must act now on climate change for the sake of "our children, and our children's children" as she acknowledged that “none of us will live forever”.
ENVIRONMENT
News 8 WROC

UK’s Johnson says Queen Elizabeth ‘on very good form’

ROME, ITALY (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II was “on very good form” during their weekly conversation earlier this week. His comment comes a day after Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch has been told to rest by doctors for another two weeks. “I spoke to Her Majesty […]
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

British trawler still being held in France despite UK minister's 'release' claim

A British scallop dredger seized by France is still being held at the port of Le Havre despite a Cabinet minister claiming the vessel had been released by French authorities. Post-Brexit bickering over fishing licences culminated last Wednesday in France seizing the British dredger, the Cornelis Gert Jan, in French waters.
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
marketplace.org

Are tech companies influencing politics more than governments?

The Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol raised important questions about the influence of social media, online misinformation and hate speech. For Ian Bremmer, founder and president of the political risk consultancy the Eurasia Group, the event showed how the growing power and influence of tech companies are starting to overshadow the influence of traditional government institutions.
ECONOMY

