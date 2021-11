Wells Fargo Accused of Selling Predatory Mortgages. Wells Fargo is facing a new lawsuit. The financial giant and a group of affiliated mortgage lenders are accused of using deceptive tactics to push customers into a “complicated, risky and expensive” mortgages so they could sell as many loans as possible to third party investors. This was allegedly done even though the bank knew that customers would likely default on their mortgages.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO