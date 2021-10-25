Highway-side solar could produce 36 TWh annually

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) confirmed this week that development began this month on a series of renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 30 GW. All the projects are located in China's northern and northwestern provinces of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu, Qinghai and Shaanxi. Gansu is expected to host five projects totaling 12.85 GW and Qinghai 15 projects with a combined capacity of 10.9 GW. There will be around 2 GW of PV projects planned for the deserts of Inner Mongolia, and another 2 GW for Ningxia and Shaanxi, respectively. Most of these renewable energy projects will integrate wind power, solar PV, storage, and ultra-high voltage grid for connection and inter-provincial transmission. Some of the projects will include hydrogen generation and storage.

