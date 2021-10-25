CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Highway-side solar could produce 36 TWh annually

By Ryan Kennedy
pv-magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch published by the Webber Energy Group at the University of Texas at Austin and nonprofit group The Ray has led to a partnership with geographic information system (GIS) mapping company Esri to create a highway right-of-way (ROW) solar evaluation tool. The study found that installing solar panels at...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pv-magazine.com

China power crisis hits Indian solar projects

The energy crisis in China has affected solar project costs in India as the latter is heavily dependent on Chinese components for its PV installations. Manjesh Nayak, co-founder and chief financial officer at Oorjan Cleantech, says PV project costs in India have gone up 10-15%, causing an increase in power purchase agreement (PPA) tariffs for solar electricity of around INR0.20-0.30 ($0.003-0.004).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Tool, TX
Austin, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Industry
State
Georgia State
City
Austin, TX
City
Energy, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Austin, TX
Business
pv-magazine.com

Green loan for 70 MW-plus rooftop solar program in Singapore

Singaporean solar developer Sunseap says it has secured an SG$85.8 million (US$63.6 million) green loan from two domestic banks for a PV rooftop program the company described as the “largest green energy project in Singapore to date.”. The fourth phase of the government tendered SolarNova plan will involve the installation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Solliance hits 29.2% efficiency on perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell

European Solliance Solar Research (Solliance), a consortium based in the Netherlands, said last week that researchers from three of its partners – the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), EnergyVille, and the Eindhoven University of Technology – have achieved a 29.2% power conversion efficiency on a transparent bifacial perovskite solar cell combined with a crystalline silicon solar cell in a four-terminal tandem configuration.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
connectcre.com

Three Solar Installations Produce 100% Renewable Energy

Excelsior Energy Capital, Monarch Private Capital, Unico Solar Investors, Oak View Group and the Seattle Kraken announced the completion of three solar installations as part of the redevelopment of Climate Pledge Arena, which aims to be the first stadium in the world to be Net Zero Carbon-certified by the International Living Future Institute (ILFI). The onsite solar arrays produce energy totaling 1.2 megawatts.
SEATTLE, WA
pv-magazine.com

Neoen connects 460 MW solar farm to grid in Australia

Queensland’s largest solar farm, which forms part of Neoen’s Western Downs Green Power Hub and 200 MW/400 MWh big battery, has reached a significant milestone by finalizing its connection to Powerlink’s transmission network. Neoen Australia Managing Director Louis de Sambucy said the completion of connection works marked an “important project...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Radiation#Twh#Solar Panels#Solar Arrays#Usa Research#The Webber Energy Group#The University Of Texas#Gis#Ev
pv-magazine.com

Riding on PV and energy storage waves, GoodWe’s first-half energy storage inverter shipments match total shipments of the previous year

In recent years, the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for renewable energy power generation and industrial energy storage has fallen significantly, making it a highly competitive energy alternative. GoodWe recently released its 2021 Semi-Annual Report. Through the Company's financial report, one can get a picture of the strengthening trends growing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry: Government announces deployment of 30 GW of renewables in northwestern China

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) confirmed this week that development began this month on a series of renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 30 GW. All the projects are located in China's northern and northwestern provinces of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu, Qinghai and Shaanxi. Gansu is expected to host five projects totaling 12.85 GW and Qinghai 15 projects with a combined capacity of 10.9 GW. There will be around 2 GW of PV projects planned for the deserts of Inner Mongolia, and another 2 GW for Ningxia and Shaanxi, respectively. Most of these renewable energy projects will integrate wind power, solar PV, storage, and ultra-high voltage grid for connection and inter-provincial transmission. Some of the projects will include hydrogen generation and storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Solarvest inls MoU with TPEX-listed Hsinjing, targets 500 MW of solar projects in Taiwan by 2025

Listed on the Taipei Exchange (“TPEX”), Hsinjing is an established investor and engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (“EPCC”) contractor of solar photovoltaic (“PV”) systems for commercial and industrial businesses as well as large-scale solar projects. The Taiwanese government plans to increase its renewable energy (“RE”) capacity mix from 5% in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Compressed-air storage for commercial applications

Israel-based underground compressed-air storage specialist Augwind has finalized the construction of its first compressed air storage system for commercial application. 250 kW/1 MWh AirBattery system will be connected to a PV system located nearby and will be used for behind-the-meter services by the collective community of Yahel, in the southern, desert part of Israel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
pv-magazine.com

Promoting skill development in solar pumps

The training is being conducted over an online platform using innovative tools like practical videos, presentations and handbooks. Earlier in September this year, SwitchON had initiated an Introductory Workshop on Solar Pump Technician training and more than 2000 participants had registered from over 100 institutes in 28 states. The training was conceptualised on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, i.e., 5th September 2021, and has certified the participants after the 12-hour workshop.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Gravity-based energy storage tower developer notches a customer order

The gravity-based energy storage tower developed by Energy Vault has reached commercialization, with the company signing an agreement with DG Fuels to supply 1.6 GWh of energy storage. The tower will be charged with solar photovoltaic energy. The dispatched storage will support the creation of renewable hydrogen, biogenic based, synthetic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

TotalEnergies commissions vertical agrivoltaic demonstrator in northeastern France

French energy giant TotalEnergies has energized, last week, a 240 kW agrivoltaic demonstrator plant in Channay, in the Côte-d'Or department of the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region of northeastern France. The project was developed with the support of German start-up Next2Sun Mounting Systems, with which TotalEnergies signed an exclusive partnership agreement in March...
AGRICULTURE
pv-magazine.com

Cero Generation reaches commercial operationon its first Italian solar project

The project –Bolotana A –is strategically located in Sardinia’s Bolotanaregion and has aninstalled capacity of 5.75 MW. The neighbouringBolotana B project has an installed capacity of 9 MW and will also shortly commence construction. These combined projects will generate enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of over 9,000 homes and leading to the avoidance of around 8,500 tonnes CO2e per year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Perovskite solar cell with improved stability via graphite electrode

A group of scientists led by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has sought to improve the stability of perovskite solar cells by using carbon-based electrodes that they claim have superior resilience against reverse-bias-induced degradation. The researchers explained that the reverse-bias behavior of perovskite solar cells has...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

500 KG Containerized Hydrogen Refueling Station, A Milestone in the Hydrogen Energy Industry

With the rapid development of hydrogen energy and fuel cell vehicle industries, the increase of public awareness of environmental protection, and the conscious guidance of governments and institutions, the preparation, transportation, and storage of hydrogen energy have become the focus of the world’s attention in the recent years. Meanwhile, the demand for hydrogen refueling facilities is also increasing exponentially.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

JinkoSolar Receives Product Carbon Footprint Verification from TÜV Rheinland

According to the latest stringent international carbon footprint standard, the assessment was conducted by evaluating the overall environmental impact of these two series of modules throughout the “cradle to grave” life cycles. This begins from raw material processing through to product production, transportation, waste management and final disposal, all-in-all evaluating energy management, life cycle analysis, raw material and supply chain management etc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy