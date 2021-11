I’ve been promoting, writing and speaking about telehealth in healthcare for over 20 years now. But something has happened over the past year: a sea change. I recently had the pleasure of speaking at the 72nd AHCA/NCAL Annual Convention & Expo on “Telehealth In Long-Term Care: A New Era?.” But what I realized by attending that convention in D.C. was that now the long-term care industry is really, finally, beginning to embrace telehealth like never before.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO