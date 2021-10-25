CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fire 'Stabilized' On Cargo Ship Spewing Toxic Gas Off Canada

By AFP News
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian Coast Guard said Sunday that a fire spewing toxic gas from a container ship had been "stabilized" and that it now planned to deploy firefighters to the vessel to quell the rest of the blaze. The Zim Kingston is anchored off the city of Victoria in British...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

There go your Christmas gifts! Cargo ship catches fire after 40 shipping containers fell off during 'bomb cyclone' in Canadian waters

Dozens of shipping containers have fallen from a ship into Canadian waters, and the cargo ship carrying them has caught ablaze amid the damage caused by a 'bomb cyclone'. Up to 40 shipping containers fell into the Pacific off Vancouver early on Friday morning, when the vessel Zim Kingston hit rough waters 43 miles west of the Straits of Juan de Fuca.
WORLD
gcaptain.com

ZIM Kingston Cargo Fire Stabilized, Canadian Coast Guard Says

The fire on board the containership ZIM Kingston is reported to be stabilized and the ship secured, the Canadian Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon. The ship remains at anchor at Constance Bank off of Victoria, British Columbia. The anchor handling tugs Maersk Tender, Maersk Trader, and offshore tug Atlantic Raven,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Ship#Us Coast Guard#The Canadian Coast Guard#Marinetraffic#The Coast Guard#Cbc News#Cypriot#Danos Shipping
Plainview Daily Herald

Fire on cargo ship off British Columbia coast reported out

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Coast Guard officials said Sunday a fire that was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off the coast of British Columbia appeared to be out. The Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Cursed cargo ship? 40 containers fall off vessel, which later catches fire in bomb cyclone off Canada

Catastrophe hit a container ship in Canadian waters when a “bomb cyclone“ caused a fire onboard shortly after dozens of the containers fell off the vessel. On Friday, up to 40 shipping containers fell into the ocean off the coast of Vancouver after a ship, the Zim Kingston, was thrashed by rough waters. The Zim Kingston is flagged as a Maltese vessel, capable of carrying 4,253 twenty-foot shipping containers.The ship had left from Busan, South Korea, with cargo intended for North America. As the containers drifted out to sea the following day, damage sustained to the remaining cargo by...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Cargo ship fire latest obstacle in supply chain

Ten containers onboard a ship off the coast of Canada became engulfed in a chemical fire that’s still burning. One day earlier, 40 shipping containers tumbled into the Pacific Ocean from the same vessel, adding more stress to an already backlogged supply chain. The postal service is hoping to step up this holiday season by opening 45 new facilities and boosting staffing.Oct. 24, 2021.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

Leaked Documents Show Biden Administration Released Nearly 100K Illegal Aliens into the U.S.

SAN ANGELO, TX – A leaked document from Customs and Border Protections shows that nearly 100,000 illegal aliens were released inside the U.S. under the Biden Administration.  According to national correspondent for FOX News Bill Melugin, on Oct. 13, a document given to Melugin by a Border Patrol source showed that since Mar. 94,570 illegal aliens were released into the United States. The mass influx of people has ramped up since Aug. as at least 70,000 illegals were released into the country.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Over 2,000 migrants push past line of police at U.S. border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 2,000 migrants began walking out of Tapachula, Mexico Saturday toward the U.S. border. While were minor scuffles, they were able to push past a line of police officers who were trying to stop them. Tens of thousands of migrants from South America and Haiti have been waiting for refuge or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Delta CEO Warns Travelers to Prepare for This, Starting Nov. 8

After a long year and a half of mainly staying put, people are beginning to travel at pre-pandemic levels once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), almost 2 million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Oct. 25, doubling the number seen on the same date the previous year and falling short of 2019's numbers by approximately 300,000 travelers, The Washington Post reports. But even as people begin to take to the skies again, the CEO of Delta Airlines warned that those traveling in the coming weeks should prepare themselves for a different experience when they reach the airport. Read on to see what you can expect before you take off.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy