This is a new grant funded position that will work with families who are homeless or precariously housed and need help accessing the state's Child Care Assistance Program. The person in this position will connect with various departments across Red Lake (Oshkiimaajitahdah, Family & Children Services) to help families access Child Care and the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). This person in this position will help families apply for public assistance benefits including Child Care Assistance, find suitable child care and provide ongoing services as needed. Reports to Executive Director and Program Manager, full time position w/benefits, salary; $18.00 hrly.

REDBY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO