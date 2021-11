The fall Diamond Dawgs were in full swing at Dudy Noble field and reigned victorious against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide. In true Diamond Dawg fashion, the first out of the game was a strikeout by sophomore pitcher and national champion Jackson Fristoe. Then, unfortunately for MSU, the second batter homered to right field to give Alabama an early 1-0 lead. However, Bulldog pitching remained strong despite losing their Friday and Saturday starters along with multiple relievers to the big leagues, as this was the only run Alabama could manage until the 14th inning.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO