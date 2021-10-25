Soccer star Megan Rapinoe touched by 'special' mural in St. Paul

Special needs twin brothers Jackson and Jacob Nahsohn received well-earned awards at the American Youth Soccer Organization end-of-season celebration Saturday, Oct. 9. Surrounded by excited team members, coaches and parents, the boys beamed with pride. Each player received a medal with their name on it, a pin with their soccer picture on it and a photo sheet with their individual and team photos. “We went to the awards ceremony straight from the hospital after Jacob had his 27th and 28th neurosurgeries and had been in the hospital for 12 days,” his mother Tansy Nahsohn said. “He is a warrior. We didn’t know if we were going to make it. My husband was there with Jacob’s twin brother, Jackson, and let them know we were on our way, so they said they would stop the party to rec.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO