CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe touched by 'special' mural in St. Paul

northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Oct. 25—Megan Rapinoe was honored as royalty at a St. Paul bar on Sunday. Rapinoe, a star on the U.S. women's national soccer team, visited the 15-foot mural of herself on an exterior wall on The Black Hart of St. Paul, a Midway neighborhood bar which caters to the LGBTQ+ and...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe: ‘My Investments Need To Have Impact’

“My general philosophy is always trying to do two things at once.”. Megan Rapinoe is describing her approach to investment, but she could be referring to her career in general. One of the most decorated soccer players in history, Rapinoe has always been more than “just” an athlete. She has...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Valley News

Special needs brothers earn soccer awards

Special needs twin brothers Jackson and Jacob Nahsohn received well-earned awards at the American Youth Soccer Organization end-of-season celebration Saturday, Oct. 9. Surrounded by excited team members, coaches and parents, the boys beamed with pride. Each player received a medal with their name on it, a pin with their soccer picture on it and a photo sheet with their individual and team photos. “We went to the awards ceremony straight from the hospital after Jacob had his 27th and 28th neurosurgeries and had been in the hospital for 12 days,” his mother Tansy Nahsohn said. “He is a warrior. We didn’t know if we were going to make it. My husband was there with Jacob’s twin brother, Jackson, and let them know we were on our way, so they said they would stop the party to rec.
SOCCER
kduz.com

Lloyd retires tonight, after game in St. Paul

UNDATED (AP) — Carli Lloyd is retiring from soccer after a decorated career that includes two Women’s World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. She’ll say goodbye when the U.S. team takes the field Tuesday night against South Korea in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lloyd ranks second in the world for most-ever international appearances, playing in 315 career games. She has scored 134 goals with the United States, third most in the history of the women’s team.
SAINT PAUL, MN
chatsports.com

Soccer Star Josh Cavallo

Soccer star Josh Cavallo -- who played for Australia's national U-20 team -- has announced he's gay ... saying in an emotional video he's tired of trying to live a "double life." "It's exhausting," the 21-year-old said of trying to play soccer and keep his secret. "It's something that I...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Megan Rapinoe
csbsjurecord.com

Johnnies demolish Hamline 232-35 in St. Paul

PHOTO COURTESY OF CSB ATHLETICS. Junior Jack Grabinski dives during a meet earlier in the season. He expects a strong season after qualifying for nationals in his first year . “I scored 271 on three meter and 259 on one meter… I have some work to do going forward and I’m excited for what the rest of the season brings.”
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#U S Soccer#Mural#Black Hart#Tm
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City settles for Nashville draw after near win from Pato

In the months since suffering a debilitating knee injury in the Lions’ season opener, Orlando City fans haven’t known what to think of striker Alexandre Pato. Some joked he was a specter as new injuries piled up. Others eyed the Brazilian star as a potential savior. For a fleeting moment on Sunday, Pato stepped into the light as a would-be legend in the stoppage time of the final ...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy