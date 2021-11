MLB Playoffs Braves vs Dodgers Game 5 Preview | (Ep. 58) The MLB Gambling Podcast gets you ready for a pivotal game 5 in the NLCS. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji recap the action from Wednesday Night. The guys discuss the underrated performances of the Braves in this series. In addition, the guys recap Game 5 of the ALCS. Has the juice run out for the Red Sox? The guys handicap game 5 of the NLCS. Do the Dodgers have anything left or will Braves be celebrating their way into the World Series? Lastly, a huge announcement at the end of the show! You do not want to miss this episode!

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO