Manufacturers: HASSLACHER NORICA TIMBER, JUNG, GALA, TEJA VEREA, Thermowood. Text description provided by the architects. The intervention focuses on the reform of a farmhouse from the 18th century hosting a pension linked to the north part of the Camino de Santiago, located on the outskirts of the traditional nucleus of Madelos en Sobrado dos Monxes and bordering Concello de Boimorto. The building has had different extensions over time, until the 1970s when it was abandoned due to its poor condition. During this time the wooden structure has deteriorated and part of the slate walls have collapsed. The process of abandonment, as in many rural areas due to the exodus from rural to urban areas, causes a transformation in the landscape. Thus, social and cultural changes end up shaping the landscape.

