India’s Groww valued at $3 billion in $251 million funding

By Shawn Utley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroww has tripled its valuation to $3 billion in just six months as the Indian fintech startup looks to broaden its offerings and help more millennials start their investment journey in the world’s second largest internet market. Iconiq Growth led the Bangalore-based startup’s $251 million Series E financing round....

