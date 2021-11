Right now, real estate is seeing an influx of new agents, all eager to enjoy the life opportunities that this career offers. Membership of the National Association of REALTORS® is at a record high of over 1.5 million, with many people getting their license for the first time. Unfortunately, not all of these new agents are finding the kind of success that they hoped for. Faced with the reality of a very competitive environment, many are giving up on their dream of living the good life before they even really get started.

