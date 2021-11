LA GOV AT CLIMATE CONFERENCE - The United Nations Climate Change Conference going now in Glasgow, Scotland is being attended by the leaders from all over the world and Louisiana’s own Governor John Bel Edwards is among those participating in various discussions regarding climate change, mitigation measures, green economic opportunities and more. During a break in the meetings, Governor Edwards took a moment for a Q&A about why he’s attending and how climate change is impacting Louisiana.

