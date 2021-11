It turns out that, if you want people to do something they don’t want to do, it’s a good idea to try to persuade them with money. That’s not exactly a brand new idea, but that was the very unsurprising finding of new research recently conducted in North Carolina that evaluated the effectiveness of a state vaccine enticement program that gave out cold hard cash cards for some who got the shots.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO