CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo on calf injury: ‘I feel it, but it’s not hindering me at all’

By David Bonilla
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

50 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo missed Week 5 with a calf injury suffered a week earlier. He returned on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts but delivered a sloppy performance on a rain-soaked Levi's...

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
49erswebzone

Steve Young says 49ers locker room ‘fraught with terror’

5.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's the time of year when many people like to focus on scary things. Whether it's scary movies, haunted houses, witches and ghosts, or pumpkins being carved, it's the season of screams and heart-racing stories. As we prepare for Halloween weekend, and as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to travel to Chicago to play the Bears, Hall of Famer Steve Young is seeing something else that is striking terror within his mind...the 49ers locker room.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan explains why 49ers are sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite another mediocre performance by Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback does not appear to be in any danger of losing his starting job. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged Monday that Garoppolo’s poor outing Sunday against Indianapolis was the quarterback’s worst of the season. However, Shanahan thought the weather had a lot to do with that, and affirmed that Garoppolo has a strong enough grip on the starting job that one bad game won’t cost him.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Rumors: Cam Akers, 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that if the Rams were to advance to the postseason, RB Cam Akers would be in line to suit up for the team in the playoffs. “You don’t want to be presumptuous, but if we are able to make the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to play after (the regular season), the expectation is that Cam would be available to play,” McVay said, via The Athletic. “He’s on track to do that. He was running at 80 percent body weight at 10 miles per hour pretty effortlessly, and from the cameras that I saw last week that are kind of right behind his feet on the treadmill, unless you saw the scar you wouldn’t notice any sort of hitch in his giddy-up on that. He’s attacking the rehab the right way. He’s doing great. I think the plan is, if we’re able to play past the regular season, we’ll get Cam back this year and he’ll be playing in the playoffs.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Staley
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Trent Williams
ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo returns to Chicago no longer the 49ers' savior

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- By the time he steps on the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears, it will have been 1,428 days since Jimmy Garoppolo's first start as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. "We've come a long way," Garoppolo said. "I mean, a lot's happened in four years here."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Colts#American Football
49erswebzone

DeForest Buckner on 49ers with Trey Lance: ‘You kind of get that Baltimore Ravens kind of vibe’

255 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo will probably start when the San Francisco 49ers host DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts at Levi's Stadium this weekend. For Buckner, it will be his first time stepping into the stadium since the 49ers traded him to the Colts last year.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan expects George Kittle, Robbie Gould to return this week but notes ‘it’s not guaranteed’

200 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers snapped their four-game losing streak on Sunday with a 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears. Once again, Deebo Samuel was the team's leading receiver ... by a lot. His 171 receiving yards were more than all of his other teammates combined.
NFL
49erswebzone

Peter King explains why 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is an undesirable trade target

377 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The trade deadline always creates speculation across the league. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo landed with the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline in 2017. The Niners traded for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders about a week before the trade deadline in 2019.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s future gets big hint from after Colts debacle

Things are not looking in Santa Clara. That was underscored once again in the San Francisco 49ers’ 30-18 home loss to Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night. Now on a four-game losing skid, the 49ers have to make a move quick in order to right the ship. Otherwise, their dreams of making the playoffs might very well slip away in the coming weeks. To be more direct about it, the 49ers need better play from Jimmy Garoppolo — if he’s at all going to start ever again for San Francisco.
NFL
SFGate

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo officially the first QB to take the L on SNF and MNF

After throwing two interceptions, getting pounded by a cyclone bomb, and losing to the Indianapolis Colts at home during Sunday Night Football, it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And yet, somehow, things got worse for Jimmy G on Monday Night Football.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo returns to practice, Trey Lance sits out

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice Monday and showed no indication he was hindered by the calf injury that’s sidelined him since he exited during the 49ers’ loss to the Seahawks on Oct. 3. Meanwhile, Garoppolo’s backup, rookie Trey Lance (knee), did not participate in the early portion of practice...
NFL
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy