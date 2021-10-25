CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Parts of Missouri left with storm damage after severe weather sweeps through the state

By Chanel Porter
 8 days ago
Storm damage in Linn County
Storm damage in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Parts of Missouri has been left with storm damage Sunday night after severe weather made its way across the state.

Storms started to fire up along the cold front in western Missouri, and quickly became severe as they moved east into Mid-Missouri. A Tornado Watch was in effect for the entire area until 10 p.m.

All modes of severe weather were on the table including large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes and flash flooding. Rainfall amounts were predicted to be in the 1-2" range for most of us.

Storms brought hail, damaging winds and tornadoes across Missouri Sunday evening. ABC 17 stormtrack teams tracked storm damage to Purdin, Missouri, in Linn County at Missouri Energy Propane.

Debris was scattered across leafless, broken trees. Tree limbs and roof shingles littered the ground where a structure once stood. Now completely on its side, the structure was ripped from its frame by strong winds.

ABC 17 spoke with crews onsight who were inspecting the damage. Crews were unable to provide any information as they were still assessing the situation.

A tornado warning was issued at 5:45 p.m. for Linn County.

At the time of publication, it is unknown whether anyone was on sight when the storm occurred.

More information about Sunday night's storms is available on ABC 17's Weather Alert blog.

The post Parts of Missouri left with storm damage after severe weather sweeps through the state appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

