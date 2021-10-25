CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Audacy's Alternalido playlist for October 24 ft. Helado Negro, Locos Por Juana, and Louie Vega

By Joe Cingrana
 8 days ago

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 10-11PM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, ALT 94.9 in San Diego, and ALT 105.3 in San Francisco.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with Helado Negro !

This week's playlist (10/24):

Qiensave - Para Poderte Olvidar
Locos por Juana - World on Fire (Spanish Remix)
Bratty - lejos
Lido Pimienta - Combate
Helado Negro - Gemini and Leo
Helado Negro - Wake Up Tomorrow
Helado Negro - La Naranja
Peppe Citarella, Isidro Infante, Manybeat - Celia y Tito
Me And The Gang - E Sua Ritmo
Tony Touch, Louie Vega - Sacude 2021
Oreja, Silvano Del Gado - Vazilando
Dick Johnson - Bailando
Shay DT - Para Onde
Perotá Chingó - Cancion Pequeña
Rubio - Qué es lo que realmente importa
Xiomara Fortuna - Salve Elenita

