Audacy's Alternalido playlist for October 24 ft. Helado Negro, Locos Por Juana, and Louie Vega

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 10-11PM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, ALT 94.9 in San Diego, and ALT 105.3 in San Francisco.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with Helado Negro !

This week's playlist (10/24):

Qiensave - Para Poderte Olvidar

Locos por Juana - World on Fire (Spanish Remix)

Bratty - lejos

Lido Pimienta - Combate

Helado Negro - Gemini and Leo

Helado Negro - Wake Up Tomorrow

Helado Negro - La Naranja

Peppe Citarella, Isidro Infante, Manybeat - Celia y Tito

Me And The Gang - E Sua Ritmo

Tony Touch, Louie Vega - Sacude 2021

Oreja, Silvano Del Gado - Vazilando

Dick Johnson - Bailando

Shay DT - Para Onde

Perotá Chingó - Cancion Pequeña

Rubio - Qué es lo que realmente importa

Xiomara Fortuna - Salve Elenita

