Edmonton’s Zack Kassian scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Golden Knights lost 5-3 to the Oilers on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Defenseman Nic Hague tied the score at 3 with a booming slap shot from the point 2:07 into the third period. Nicolas Roy and Nolan Patrick also had goals for the Knights, who have lost three straight and continue to give up high-quality scoring chances by the bunches.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO