ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College has developed and finalized the new Strategic Plan which will guide the institution for the next five years. The Strategic Plan is the culmination of a process that began in 2019, and included consideration of stakeholder feedback, survey data, performance outcomes and critical initiatives. It will serve as an important tool to guide Western in decision-making, planning and when seeking out opportunities that strengthen the institution and support innovation.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO