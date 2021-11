The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages five to 11. Pfizer’s clinical trial results indicate the vaccine is safe and effective in this age group. This is an important development. COVID-19 infections are on the rise in children across Canada. It is now up to Health Canada to consider the data and to decide whether to authorize this COVID-19 vaccine for children. Once it is authorized in Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) will have to decide whether to recommend vaccination for all children in this age group. This raises...

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO