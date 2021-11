Atlus announced Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT5) for Nintendo Switch before the console had even launched, and more than four years later, the game is finally almost here. Has this long-anticipated follow-up to Shin Megami Tensei IV and IV Apocalypse from Nintendo 3DS been worth the wait? Well, so far — you betcha. I’ve been playing the game for a while now, and although I’m only allowed to talk about the first hour or two of Shin Megami Tensei V for this preview, this is shaping up to be a serious contender for the best entry in the franchise.

