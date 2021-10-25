CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rust’ Production Shuts Down ‘At Least Until Investigations Are Complete’

By Pat Saperstein
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
The producers of the movie “ Rust ” are suspending production while sheriffs investigate the circumstances of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that occurred when a gun handled by Alec Baldwin discharged on Thursday.

Actors were rehearsing for the Western film, which was shooting at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., when the gun was discharged after Baldwin had been told it was a “cold” or unloaded gun.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s search warrant executed Friday indicated the deputy arriving at the scene was told that assistant director Dave Halls did not know there was a live round in the gun when he yelled “cold gun.”

“As we go through this crisis, we have made the decision to wrap the set at least until the investigations are complete,” said the statement from the “Rust” production company.

The letter went on to say that director Joel Souza is recovering, and the production is “supporting him however we can.”

Producers reiterated that they are conducting an internal review of safety protocols, but reminded that “we are limited in our ability to say anything further publicly or privately” since it is an ongoing investigation.

“Our hearts are with all of you, as we all go through this tragic time and mourn the loss of our colleague and dear friend, Halyna Hutchins ,” the statement said. It went on to say that the producers remain in close touch with Hutchins’ family.

The production team said that it had arranged in-person and virtual grief counselors for cast and crew members. Producers will also be making a donation to the AFI Halyna Hutchins Scholarship Fund and will be matching any donations by the crew.

“Although our hearts are broken, and it is hard to see beyond the horizon, this is, at the moment, a pause rather than an end. The spirit that brought us all to this special place remains,” the statement from the production team said.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has set a news conference regarding the investigation on Wednesday.

A petition has been created asking Alec Baldwin to “use his power and influence in the Hollywood film industry to make change and ban real guns on film sets.” Over 22,000 people to date have signed the petition, including actors Olivia Wilde and Holland Taylor.

Variety

Alec Baldwin Gives First On-Camera Comments on Halyna Hutchins Death: ‘She Was My Friend’

Alec Baldwin has given his first comments on-camera regarding the tragedy on the set of “Rust,” in which a prop gun held by the actor and producer accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In an intense but polite conversation with paps on a roadside in Vermont, Baldwin addressed the fatal incident and explained his relationship with Hutchins. The video was distributed by TMZ. “She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director,” Baldwin said. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then...
Variety

‘Rust’ Assistant Director Says He Hopes Fatal Shooting ‘Prompts Industry to Reevaluate Its Values’

David Halls, the assistant director on the film “Rust,” is speaking out regarding the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls — who handed producer and star Alec Baldwin the gun that discharged on Oct. 21, according to a police affidavit — said he hopes the incident causes the film industry to “reevaluate its values and practices.” “Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend,” Halls told the Post. “I’m shocked and saddened by her death. It’s...
Variety

Saban Films Grabs Rights to Ryan Phillippe Mountaineering Thriller ‘Summit Fever’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has nabbed North American rights to the thriller “Summit Fever,” starring Ryan Phillippe and directed by Julian Gilbey. Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley and producer Marc Goldberg brokered the deal. The story of an English climber who, along with his friends, sets out to conquer “the Big Three” – the Matterhorn, the Eiger and Mont Blanc — but they hit deadly challenges.  Freddie Thorp and Mathilde Warnier co-star. The pic, currently in post-production, was shot at altitudes as high as 3,000 meters-plus above sea level, and the cast trained as climbers. Andrew Loveday, Tiernan Hanby and Marc Goldberg produced. “We’re thrilled to work with such a talented director. Julian’s passion and climbing expertise are evident throughout this adrenaline-filled adventure,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “With stellar performances from the cast who fully committed to their roles and trained to climb ahead of filming, we’re excited to share ‘Summit Fever’ with North American audiences.” Gilbey, a highly-experienced mountaineer in his spare time, said: “‘Summit Fever’ will bring the audience right to the edge. They’ll experience the same adrenaline as I do while operating the camera above thirteen thousand feet.” The British indie is produced by Haymarket Films in association with Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology, LipSync and Soho Film Development. International sales are being handled by Blue Box Intl., a division of Capstone.  
New York Post

Alec Baldwin seen at New Mexico hotel with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son

SANTA FE, N.M. — A “beaten” Alec Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico hotel Saturday morning, days after he tragically killed the crew member with a prop gun on the set of his Western drama, “Rust,” exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
New York Post

Woman who handled weapons on Alec Baldwin set ‘nervous’ about ability

The Hollywood armorer who tended to the deadly weapon used by Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” had expressed doubts about her skills and ability to load prop guns. “You know, I was really nervous about it at first, and I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure if I was ready … but, doing it, like, it went really smoothly,” Hannah Reed said last month in the Voices of the West podcast.
Fox News

Halyna Hutchins' husband says Alec Baldwin has been 'very supportive' following fatal prop gun shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband is speaking out following the tragic death of the cinematographer, who was killed by a fatal prop gun shooting on Thursday. Matthew Hutchins told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he has made contact with Alec Baldwin, who authorities say was the one who discharged the prop gun on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
sacramentosun.com

Alec Baldwin-starrer 'Rust' production shuts down

Washington [US], October 25 (ANI): The makers of 'Rust' are suspending filming while authorities investigate the circumstances of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that occurred when a gun handled by Alec Baldwin discharged on October 21. As per Variety, actors were rehearsing for the film, which was being shot...
/Film

How Blade Runner's Production Was Almost Shut Down During Its Final Days

Rightly regarded now as a classic, the original "Blade Runner" faced many significant hurdles on its road to movie greatness. Ridley Scott's 1982 film utilized some of the neon from the set of Francis Ford Coppola's Las Vegas-set musical romance, "One from the Heart," the same box-office bomb that — together with Michael Cimino's "Heaven's Gate" — traditionally demarcates the end of the New Hollywood era. "Blade Runner" came at the tail end of that fertile period when filmmakers like Scott, Coppola, and William Friedkin thrived within the studio system, enjoying unprecedented creative control and merging their own artistic inclinations with the general public's taste.
Variety

Neon Names Jason Wald as Vice President of Production, Acquisitions

Jason Wald has joined indie film studio Neon as vice president of acquisitions and production. Wald joins the Oscar-winning shop from Searchlight Pictures. He will report to Jeff Deutchman, executive vice president of acquisitions and production. The company, behind hits like “Parasite” and “I, Tonya,” is seeking to ramp up original production in addition to curating its ongoing slate. At Searchlight, Wald served as director of acquisitions. There he identified films for theatrical release and for streaming, via Searchlight’s output arrangement with Hulu. Prior to that, he was a member of the inaugural film team at Hulu Originals in the role of...
Variety

FiGa Films Picks Up Brazilian AIDS Film, ‘The First Fallen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based sales and distribution company FiGa Films, led by Sandro Fiorin, has picked up worldwide sales rights to Brazilian AIDS inception drama “The First Fallen” (“Los Primeiros Soldados”) by Rodrigo de Oliveira. Set to world premiere at the Mannheim-Heidelberg Int’l Film Festival, where it will also vie for the top prize, “The First Fallen” traces the beginning of the AIDS crisis in the early 1980s when the first wave of the AIDS epidemic hit Brazil. The story begins in 1983 in a small Brazilian town where a group of LGBTQIA+ men and women are celebrating the New Year and have no idea...
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
Variety

El Estudio Taps ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Scribe Gonzalo Maza to Adapt B. Traven’s ’Macario’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a flagship deal for the Spanish-speaking world’s ever more global industry, Gonzalo Maza, co-writer of Sebastián Lelio’s Academy Award-winning “A Fantastic Woman,” has been tapped by production powerhouse El Estudio to adapt “Macario,” a novella written by the legendary B. Traven. Traven’s 1927 novel, “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” was given a big screen makeover by John Huston in the 1948 film of the same name, starring Humphrey Bogart, which won three Academy Awards and is often described as Huston and Bogart’s finest work. The announcement of the new film project was made by El Estudio on the eve of...
Variety

Robert Pattinson Teases ‘The Batman’ Premiere Surprise at Go Campaign Gala Fundraiser

Robert Pattinson co-hosted the 15th annual Go Gala event on Saturday night, supporting the Go Campaign alongside fellow Go Global ambassadors Ewan McGregor, Lily Collins and the organization’s founder and CEO Scott Fifer. The livestream fundraiser marked the organization’s second consecutive year going virtual after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans...
