CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lawsuit: Strawberry Pop-Tarts don’t contain enough strawberries

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cris Belle
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlsRX_0cbYa7GS00

( WJW ) – A lawsuit filed against Kellogg’s claims the way the company markets its strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading.

Anita Harris is suing the breakfast food giant, alleging the fruit filling in Kellogg’s Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries is mostly other fruits, multiple reports say . The product’s nutrition label actually shows the pastries are heavier on pears and apples than strawberries, reports TMZ.

In the lawsuit, Harris says red coloring in the Pop-Tarts gives “the false impression” they contain more strawberries than they actually do.

Inflation pushing small businesses to the brink

And for that, she says the damages exceed $5 million. She also wants to see Pop-Tarts labeled more accurately.

“Whether a toaster pastry contains only strawberries or merely some strawberries … is basic front label information consumers rely on when making quick decisions at the grocery store,” the lawsuit, obtained by USA Today , reads. “Strawberries are the Product’s characterizing ingredient … (consumers) believe they are present in an amount greater than is the case.”

Kellog’s told The Hill it is not commenting on the pending lawsuit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Popeyes delivery guy shares video of rats scampering around kitchen

A Reddit post has gone viral after video footage showed numerous rats roaming around in a Washington, D.C. branch of Popeyes. Published to the subreddit thread r/PublicFreakout, the poster captioned the video, “Popeyes Plague Rats vs.The Most Honest Man In Food Delivery.”. The man originally posted the video to TikTok...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Harris
Only In Colorado

The Unassuming Colorado Restaurant That Serves The Best Green Chile You’ve Ever Tried

Are you looking for THE best green chile in Colorado? Obviously, it is hard to award, as there are plenty of stellar recipes around the Centennial State. However, there is one place, in particular, that stands out in our mind, which is this unassuming Colorado restaurant that serves the best green chile you have ever […] The post The Unassuming Colorado Restaurant That Serves The Best Green Chile You’ve Ever Tried appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberries#Pop Tarts#Kellogg#Weather#Wjw#Tmz#The Pop Tarts#Usa Today
Only In Montana

This Tiny Montana Town Is A Dream Destination For Foodies And Whiskey Lovers

For most Montanans, Coram is a place they drive by on their way to the heart of Glacier National Park — if they’ve even heard of it at all. With a population of less than 500, it’s the definition of a tiny town. And while you might not think of it as a destination, if you love fantastic food and locally produced whiskey, you might want to spend some time there before your next trip to Glacier or Flathead Lake.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KOIN 6 News

Watch: Massive pumpkin takes a dive in Seaside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A giant pumpkin made a huge splash in Seaside Saturday, and it was all for a local cause.  The Seaside Aquarium hosted a pumpkin drop.  Participants in the drop could purchase either a duck or beaver floaty toy to put in an inflatable pool of water on the beach. The huge […]
SEASIDE, OR
Bored Panda

50 Times People Decorated Their Houses For Halloween And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

It’s that time of the year when we roll up our sleeves, get into the creative mood and make something so spookily wonderful that it sends chills down the neighbors' spine. And while you still have time to figure out what you are gonna wear for Halloween (or shall we stop pretending and just face the fact that we all are going to dress as the green-tracksuited players from Squid Game), the house interior and exterior can’t wait.
HOME & GARDEN
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

4K+
Followers
974
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy