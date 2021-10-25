San Diego County reports 496 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials have reported 496 new cases of COVID-19 and no new virus-related deaths.

Sunday’s data brought the county’s cumulative case total to 367,857 since the pandemic began. The death toll remains 4,183.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals Sunday was 260, an increase of 11 from Saturday, with 85 of them in intensive care — four more than Saturday– according to the latest state figures.

A total of 26,888 tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 2.4%, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

The county does not report new lab tests on weekends.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

