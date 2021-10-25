Intel Warns Chip Shortages May Last Until 2023

Intel formally introduced its 12th-generation Alder Lake CPUs yesterday, and leaked benchmarks about the Core i9-12900HK processor suggest it outperforms Apple's new M1 Max chip. And Google's newly released Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones are powered by its own custom Tensor chip, similar to Apple's new A15 Bionic-powered iPhones. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss how these newly released chips--and the devices they power--compare to Apple's M- and A-series chips. Then, Mario Morales, Program Vice President for Enabling Technologies and Semiconductors at IDC, and Juliet will discuss the latest about the ongoing global chip shortage. Mario will explain why the chip shortage is expected to continue into 2022, its impact on the automotive and tech industries and when the supply chain constraints may ease.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO