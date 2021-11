In the regional championship game of the 2021 season, the boys’ varsity soccer team fell to Blue Valley Northwest 2-1, on Thursday, Oct. 28. Twelve minutes into the game sophomore Beck Rettenmaier scored a goal assisted by junior Jack Lucas. This was the first goal of the game bringing the score to 1-0. The score remained 1-0 through halftime and most of the second half. In the last fifteen minutes of the game, BVNW scored, raising the score to 1-1. They ended the game with a score of 1-1 sending them into overtime. In the first 2 minutes of overtime, BVNW scored the golden goal ending the game instantly, leaving the final score 2-1.

