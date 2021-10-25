CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 6 on NBC6: Week 9

KTAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong cold front could bring severe weather Wednesday. Candlelight Vigil for Halyna Hutchens (NBC) Louisiana Tech unable to end UTSA's unbeaten season. Local survivor uses comedy to support domestic abuse victims. TIC...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

KTAL

NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 10 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week nine of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, we reach double digits in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma while Louisiana plays their most important week of the season in week nine. Below I preview three of the top matchups you can see between ArkLaTex teams beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

G-Men Nation: Grambling’s bye week

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Find out what Grambling football was up to during the bye week and why Coach Fobbs feels the break came at the perfect time. You can catch the Southern Quality Ford G-Men Nation Thursdays at 6:30 on KSHV.
GRAMBLING, LA
CBS DFW

Cold Front Coming For North Texas With ‘Sharp Temperature Gradient’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A slow moving cold front is passing through North Texas Monday night and will continue to slide southeast Tuesday, Nov. 2. We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours. Temperatures at 4:00 pm will be in the lower 50s in the NW parts of North Texas while temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the SE. The temperature gradient is defined as the change in temperature over the change in distance. So, at 4 p.m. the temperature in Palestine is forecast to be 76° and the forecasted temperature in Bowie is forecast to be 53°. That is a difference of 23°. On a straight line, there is approximately 179.04 miles from Palestine to Bowie. While not dramatic, the temperature gradient is 0.12° per mile. What that means is that parts of North Texas call for sweatshirts and pants while other parts call for shorts and t-shirts. However, all of North Texas will be cool to cold on Wednesday with them temperatures for all of us in the 40s to 50s.
TEXAS STATE

