Hornerstown Shooting

WASHINGTON — All eyes are on Virginia, where voters have their say Tuesday in the first major election of President Joe Biden's term — one both parties are watching closely for lessons ahead of next year's midterm elections. Polls show a neck-and-neck race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor...
A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — the most restrictive in the nation — was at the center of Supreme Court oral arguments Monday. Jan Crawford reports on the landmark legal battle and what it could mean for states nationwide.
Kabul — Two explosions rocked Kabul on Tuesday in an attack targeting a large military hospital in the Afghan capital. A Taliban official confirmed that at least seven people were killed, but there were reports of a much higher death toll from the blasts and an ensuing gun battle.. It...
Roughly 2,300 members of the New York City Fire Department claimed they were sick and didn't show up to work on Monday as the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers went into effect. All city workers were required to have received at least one dose of the vaccine by...
A chain reaction is being felt by passengers from coast to coast after American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights each day, raising concerns about holiday travel. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Reagan National Airport.Nov. 2, 2021.
GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - More than 100 global leaders have pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests. The promise, made in a joint statement issued...
Washington — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
Reverend Jesse Jackson will be hospitalized overnight after he fell and hit his head while meeting with student protesters at Howard University on Monday, Jackson's Rainbow/Push Coalition said in a statement. The statement said a CT scan and other tests "came back normal," and that he was only hospitalized overnight so that doctors could continue to monitor his health.
An American Airlines flight attendant suffered a concussion after a passenger allegedly struck her in the face during a flight from New York to California, prompting the pilot to divert to Colorado last week, according to court documents released Monday. The passenger, Brian Hsu, 20, was charged Monday with assault...
