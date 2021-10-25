CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Calvary Harvest Field’s Fall Fest

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that it looks and feels like Fall outside, people across the region are heading to events perfect for that sweater weather. We visited a Fall Festival in Centre County on Sunday, the Calvary Harvest Fields Fall Fest. Many came out to celebrate the...

Wiscnews.com

Watch Now: Beaver Dam's Fall Downtown Fest deemed a success

Scarecrows, skeletons, superheroes and more filled the sidewalks Saturday for Beaver Dam’s Fall Downtown Fest. Hundreds turned out for the city festival’s return; it was a brand new event in 2019 only to be shelved last year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The day kicked off with the...
BEAVER DAM, WI
theadvocate.com

Cool weather, fun activities draw crowds to celebrate the season at Walker's Fall Fest

The pleasantly cool day of autumn, warmed somewhat by a bright sun Saturday helped attract a sizable crowd of visitors to the City of Walker’s Fall Festival. After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, people took advantage of the spacious Sidney Hutchinson Park for an afternoon and evening of live music, the chance to sample a variety of food offerings, play games and join in some fun and fellowship.
WALKER, LA
Laurinburg Exchange

Fall Fest full of costumed children

LAURINBURG — The second annual downtown Fall Fest brought the fall weather into Laurinburg on Saturday — along with plenty of vendors at the farmers market and business specials. The downtown was full of costumes as kids went trick-or-treating in the stores and parents browsed the sales from the merchants....
LAURINBURG, NC
parentmap.com

Harvest Fest at People's Center

Celebrate the re-opening of People’s Center with fun fall activities for the whole family. Enjoy trunk-or-treating, haircuts, a harvest dinner, face painting, arts and crafts, a Tiger Tao show, Metro Arts dance, bouncy house, balloon pit, and pumpkin decorating!
THEATER & DANCE
mysoutex.com

Family Fall Fest

First Baptist Church-Beeville invites all to their annual Family Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 600 N. Jefferson (behind the main church building). Attendees are asked to use Carter Street to access the church parking lot. The vent is free and there will be...
BEEVILLE, TX
WJAC TV

Annual Talleyrand Fall Fest returns

Bellefonte, PA (WJAC) — Despite Saturday’s inclement weather, the Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary Club and downtown Bellefonte Inc. hosted the traditional "Talleyrand Fall Fest." The annual event was held once again at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte, after having a scaled down "drive thru" event last year. The all-day event began with...
BELLEFONTE, PA
thecatalinaislander.com

Fall Fest welcomes new season

It was a bit smaller than previous events, but the return of Fall Fest in Avalon brought out most of the community to welcome in the new season. Plenty of food vendors, game booths and even a raffle of professionally carved pumpkins by Doug Goodreau (pictured above) livened up the event. Music provided by Hot off the Range band entertained the crowd, which was estimated to be about 1,000 people at its peak by city officials.
AVALON, CA
WVNews

MMS Project ISAAC Fall Fest

Students in Mountaineer Middle School's Project ISAAC extension held a Fall Fest Thursday evening to celebrate their after school program. Students began with pizza they worked to make, painting pumpkins and carnival games.
PIZZA
WCAX

Montpelier Fall Fest opens Sunday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is pulling out the stops for its Halloween celebrations. The Montpelier Fall Festival gets underway Sunday in the capital city and is full of spooky festivities for all ages. From carnival games on the Statehouse lawn to the Trick or Trot Fun Run and Thriller Flash Mob, there is a lot going on.
MONTPELIER, VT
culturemap.com

Rain Lily Farm presents Field Guide Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The inaugural two-day Field Guide Festival is designed to educate, elevate, and celebrate the local food, farmers, and chefs that make Austin one of the most incredible food cities in the country. Field Guide Fest brings Austin together to explore the pathway of food from seed in the soil to plates on the table through food, drink, farming, and wellness experiences.
AUSTIN, TX
sanmarcostx.gov

Farmer Fred's Harvest Fall Carnival

This year's Farmer Fred's Harvest Fall Carnival will be held on Friday, October, 29th from 5:00PM-8:00PM in City Park. This free event will include games, a haunted trail walk, concessions, a barrel train ride, costume contest, and more!!
FESTIVAL
longislandadvance.net

Angels of LI hosts Fall Fest

Angels of Long Island hosted its yearly Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat in back of the Hagerman Fire Department. The nonprofit organization, which operates the Angels of Long Island thrift shop in East Patchogue, collected more than 200 nonperishable food items for its outdoor food pantry. The festival brought out vendors and local organizations, including the Kiwanis Club of Sayville. Plus, a dozen cars lined up, handing out candy from their decked-out trunks, in a tradition known as trunk-or-treating. All proceeds from the event go to support families in crisis within the local community, according to Debra Loesch, the founder of Angels of Long Island.
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
Newsbug.info

Seasonal activities on tap at park department's Fall Fest

RENSSELAER — Brookside Park was the scene for this year’s Rensselaer Parks Department’s Fall Fest event, held Thursday evening, Oct. 21. The festival featured pumpkin carvings, a bounce house for kids and the Riley Read, with special guests reading a handful of James Whitcomb Riley poems related to the fall season.
RENSSELAER, IN
alvareviewcourier.com

New school museum to be open during Kiowa's Fall Fest Sunday

This Sunday is not only Halloween, but it's Kiowa's Fall Fest from 2 to 5 p.m. There's all kinds of fun games, pumpkin carving and decorating contests, and Halloween costume contests. A highlight is the meat smoking contest and meal served downtown at 5 p.m. If you haven't stopped by...
KIOWA, OK
Daily Herald

Warrenville's Fall Fest returns Oct. 29

The Warrenville Park District is gearing up for a howling good time with its annual Fall Fest on Friday, Oct. 29. Stop by the Recreation Center, 3S260 Warren Ave. in Warrenville, between 6 and 9 p.m. It's a great way for families to enjoy the season in a safe environment.
WARRENVILLE, IL
YourErie

Fall Fest concludes at Gridley Park

The Fall festivities were in full swing at the annual Downtown Fall Fest at Gridley Park on October 24th. The festival began at 11 a.m. with some live music, food trucks, and 30 vendors. Some of the live music came from Skylar Otto, Smith Music, Mambo, and Matty and the Pickles. The vendors at this […]
FESTIVAL
parentmap.com

West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest Scavenger Hunt

Now in our tenth year, the Junction’s Harvest Festival has become a favorite event for West Seattle. The Harvest Festival is good community fun! Quickly becoming a West Seattle beloved fall event, Harvest Fest will look different this year, but that won’t stop the community from donning costumes (kids, adults, and pets welcome!) for a full week of Harvest-y fun. The West Seattle Junction can’t close down California Ave for this fantastic fall festival, so your downtown is bringing Harvest Fest to you.
SEATTLE, WA
dequincynews.com

Fall Fest set for October 30

DeQuincy’s Annual Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-8 p.m., at the DeQuincy Walking Path. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy this family oriented Halloween event! There will be Food, Fun, and Fellowship!. This will not take the place of neighborhood trick-or-treating but is another...
DEQUINCY, LA

