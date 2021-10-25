Calvary Harvest Field’s Fall Fest

Angels of Long Island hosted its yearly Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat in back of the Hagerman Fire Department. The nonprofit organization, which operates the Angels of Long Island thrift shop in East Patchogue, collected more than 200 nonperishable food items for its outdoor food pantry. The festival brought out vendors and local organizations, including the Kiwanis Club of Sayville. Plus, a dozen cars lined up, handing out candy from their decked-out trunks, in a tradition known as trunk-or-treating. All proceeds from the event go to support families in crisis within the local community, according to Debra Loesch, the founder of Angels of Long Island.

EAST PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO