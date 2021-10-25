CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What the 49ers are saying after losing to Colts on national TV

By Michael Nowels
Red Bluff Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers lost their fourth consecutive game Sunday night, as the Colts came to a rain-drenched Levi’s Stadium and beat them 30-18. The San Francisco secondary gave up four pass-interference penalties and was unable to stop the Carson Wentz-to-Michael Pittman Jr. connection from the Colts. Jimmy Garoppolo led a...

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Carson Wentz
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo returns, but Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw, Maurice Hurst all out Sunday for San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a three-week hiatus, Jimmy Garoppolo is set to return as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback on Sunday night. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Garoppolo's right calf has healed enough for him to start against the Indianapolis Colts. That announcement came after Garoppolo returned to practice on Monday and took most of the reps the rest of the week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#49ers#American Football#Niners
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to be '100 percent' for Colts game?

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Wednesday that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was recovering from the calf contusion he first suffered on Oct. 3 and would start this week's "Sunday Night Football" game against the Indianapolis Colts, while rookie Trey Lance was on track to be sidelined because of the knee sprain he endured versus the Arizona Cardinals ahead of San Francisco's bye.
NFL
49erswebzone

DeForest Buckner on 49ers with Trey Lance: ‘You kind of get that Baltimore Ravens kind of vibe’

255 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo will probably start when the San Francisco 49ers host DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts at Levi's Stadium this weekend. For Buckner, it will be his first time stepping into the stadium since the 49ers traded him to the Colts last year.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s future gets big hint from after Colts debacle

Things are not looking in Santa Clara. That was underscored once again in the San Francisco 49ers’ 30-18 home loss to Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night. Now on a four-game losing skid, the 49ers have to make a move quick in order to right the ship. Otherwise, their dreams of making the playoffs might very well slip away in the coming weeks. To be more direct about it, the 49ers need better play from Jimmy Garoppolo — if he’s at all going to start ever again for San Francisco.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
NFL
chatsports.com

Weather plays havoc with Colts vs. 49ers game

The weather played a significant role in Sunday night's Indianapolis Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers. Heavy rain and gusty winds played havoc with passes and punt returns. In the second quarter, Colts running back Nyheim Hines dropped a wide-open pass from Carson Wentz that would have been a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Quenton Nelson expected to play vs. 49ers

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson returned to practice this week and is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Nelson was designated to return with the optimistic view that he would be able to suit up against the 49ers in prime time. After a week of strong practices, head coach Frank Reich expects Nelson to be activated for the Sunday night matchup.
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. 49ers Showdown

Sunday Night Football is synonymous with Carrie Underwood singing, the brilliance of Al Michaels and the slide of Cris Collinsworth, and fantastic battles on the gridiron. The Indianapolis Colts are set to make their lone appearance on Sunday Night Football this year as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Colts vs 49ers SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -4, O/U: 44) Among the relevant trends here, the Colts are 27-24-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $60 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Indianapolis also enjoyed robust ATS marks when playing on the road (15-10-2, $400), kicking off in the Pacific Time Zone (2-0, $200), and facing NFC opponents (10-3-1, $670). The numbers for 2021 are encouraging, as well, with the Colts tallying a 4-2 overall ATS record ($180), 2-1 ATS on the road ($90), and 2-0 ATS versus opponents with a losing record ($200). After six weeks of play, the Colts offense ranks 11th overall in rushing offense (averaging 124.2 ground yards per week), 15th in total offense (367.5 yards per game), 16th in passing offense (243.3 yards per week), and 19th in scoring offense (23.2 points per week).
NFL
49erswebzone

Transcripts: What Mike McDaniel and DeMeco Ryans said ahead of 49ers-Colts

89 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans spoke with reporters after today's practice. Here is everything they had to say.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts vs. 49ers: TV, radio, betting line, injuries for NFL Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) appear to be hitting stride going into NFL Week 7 action. They travel to play the San Francisco 49ers (2-3), who are coming off a bye week, at Levi's Stadium for "Sunday Night Football." The Colts manhandled the Houston Texans 31-3 on Week 6 as Jonathan...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy