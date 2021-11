Josi had two assists and tied for the team lead with five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Josi made it six points (one goal, five assists) in his last two games by setting up Matt Duchene's power-play goal in the first period and Filip Forsberg's even-strength tally in the second. Josi is off to a strong start to the season, amassing three goals and six assists with 27 shots over seven games. He looks to be well on his way to yet another campaign of double-digit goals and 50-plus points.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO